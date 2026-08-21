Karmelo Anthony text messages: 5 disturbing revelations amid Austin Metcalf trial - ‘licking blood off blade’

Convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony returned to court on Thursday as his legal team sought a new trial in the fatal stabbing of Texas high school athlete Austin Metcalf. During the appeal hearing, prosecutors disclosed several text messages and allegations that they argued demonstrated Anthony's violent mindset before the stabbing. Convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony returned to court on Thursday as his legal team sought a new trial in the fatal stabbing of Texas high school athlete Austin Metcalf. (Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice)

However, State prosecutor Bill Wirskye claimed that even though he was aware of Anthony's personal text messages and comments, he was afraid disclosing them would exacerbate the case's tensions and possibly endanger someone's life.

The defense, meanwhile, presented new evidence about Metcalf's past, saying both sides had previously agreed not to introduce such material during the original trial.

Anthony was convicted in June of murdering a 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a confrontation at a Frisco track meet in April 2025. Jurors rejected a lesser manslaughter charge and sentenced him to 35 years in prison.

Also read: Karmelo Anthony trial: Claims of stalking ‘girlfriend’ surface as text messages reveal stabbing fantasies

Five messages and allegations that prosecutors highlighted 1. 'I'm lowkey on the verge.' The publication said that hours before Anthony stabbed Metcalf, he allegedly sent his then-girlfriend a photograph of a knife alongside the message, “I'm lowkey on the verge.”

Wirskye presented these text messages as evidence that Anthony's was in a violent state of mind before the stabbing occurred.

2. Stalking complaint from Anthony's girlfriend. Wirskye told the court that Anthony's former girlfriend, Valeria Perez, visited school officials on the morning of April 2, 2025.

She reportedly said she had ended the relationship and alleged Anthony had been stalking her. According to the prosecutor, Austin Metcalf was killed about an hour later.

3. “Licking the blood off the blade.” State prosecutor Bill Wirskye told the court investigators recovered a text in which Anthony allegedly fantasized about stabbing someone and “licking the blood off the blade.” Prosecutors argued the message reflected a violent obsession that predated the fatal confrontation.

According to the Daily Mail, Wirkskye said during the hearing, “There is a text message where he fantasizes about stabbing someone and licking the blood off the blade.”

Also read: Judge will consider new trial for Karmelo Anthony in Texas track meet killing

4. Special program for children who struggle to control their aggression. The prosecutor also claimed Anthony had a history of initiating fights.

According to Wirskye, his parents enrolled him in a special LSU program for kids who had trouble controlling their anger and "keeping their hands to themselves" while he was living in Baton Rouge.

5. The prosecutor questioned about the knife brought during the Frisco meet. Prosecutors repeatedly questioned why Anthony brought a folding knife to the high school track meet. He posed the question in court, “Why did Anthony bring a knife to a track meet?”

During the trial, it was mentioned that Anthony hand inside his backpack before warning Metcalf, "Touch me and find out," moments before the fatal stabbing. Those allegations were also presented during the original murder trial.