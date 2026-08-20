Karmelo Anthony trial: Claims of stalking ‘girlfriend’ surface as text messages reveal stabbing fantasies

The day after the recusal of Judge John Roach from the Karmelo Anthony case, the plea for a new trial kicked off at the Collin County courthouse in Texas Thursday. Karmelo Anthony (L) and Austin Metcalf (R). (Collin County, x/AMetcal)

As the hearing started, a series of new revelations about Karmelo Anthony, convicted of 35 years in jail for the murder of Austin Metcalf, emerged. The Daily Mail reported that Karmelo Anthony sent text messages fantasizing about "stabbing someone" and "licking the blood off the blade." Simultaneously, claims emerged from journalists inside the courthouse that Anthony was allegedly stalking his "girlfriend" on the day before the stabbing in April 2025.

According to MaryAnn Martinez, the Texas bureau chief of the Daily Mail reported that Karmelo Anthony's girlfriend, Valeria, went to the school on the morning of April 2, 2025. She reportedly told school officials that she had broken up with Karmelo Anthony and that he was stalking her. The stabbing at the track meet happened just a couple of hours later. The information was revealed in court by Collin County prosecutor Bill Wirskye.

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Alleged Stabbing Fantasies Revealed In Text Messages Collin County prosecutor Bill Wirskye revealed that Karmelo Anthony allegedly fantasized about "stabbing someone" in text messages sent by him. In one of the text messages on the morning of the killing, he allegedly said that he was "lowkey on the verge of" killing someone.

"There is a text message where he fantasizes about stabbing someone and licking the blood off the blade," Wirkskye said at the court, the Daily Mail reported.

Wirkskye explained that Karmelo Anthony was allegedly "obsessed with starting fights." Anthony even took a special program at LSU for kids who can't keep their hands to themselves when the family was living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

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Judge Removed From Retrial Plea, New Judge Takes Charge Judge John Roach's removal from the hearing on Karmelo Anthony's retrial plea came after Roach gave an interview to a local broadcaster, claiming that the jury in the trial "got it right." Retired District Judge Michael Chitty has taken over as the new judge for Anthony's retrial plea.

“Today’s ruling answers a fundamental question: whether a reasonable fully informed observer would see Judge Roach’s conduct and believe that he could fairly and impartially consider a motion for new trial,” Anthony’s lawyers said.

Karmelo Anthony is housed at the at the Wallace Pack Unit, a Texas prison.