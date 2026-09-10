India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: IND W asked to bat in high-stakes semifinal clash
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Follow latest updates of the match between India and Bangladesh
- 24 Sec agoAnd we’re done with the National Anthems
- 9 Mins ago10 minutes to the first ball
- 16 Mins ago‘Wanted to bat first’ - Harmanpreet Kaur
- 24 Mins agoPlaying XIs
- 29 Mins agoBangladesh Win Toss!!!
- 33 Mins agoPitch Report
- 39 Mins agoSmriti Mandhana Aims For Big Score!!
- 43 Mins agoSpot In Final Beckons
- 58 Mins agoIndia Dominate Head-To-Head Record
- 1 Hr 3 Mins agoUnbeaten India Enter Semi-Final
- 1 Hr 16 Mins agoHow does the two squad look
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bowl. Seven-time champions India will start favourites against Bangladesh in the high-stakes semi-final clash in Dubai tonight. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has been in imperious form, topping Group A after winning all their matches, including a commanding victory over Pakistan, whom they skittled for just 55....Read More
Bangladesh, on the other hand, finished second in Group B after losing to Sri Lanka. Their route to the semi-finals was far less convincing than India’s.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: And we’re done with the National Anthems
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: The players and officials present pay their respects to the National Anthems of India and Bangladesh. A tear rolls down the cheeks of a Bangladesh supporter. Hard to disagree with those emotions there, to be honest. Smriti Mandha looks up and admires the occasion. Here we go. Bangladesh players in a huddle. Let’s Goooooooooo!
IND W vs BAN W: 10 minutes to the first ball
The clock is ticking fast. And in less than 10 minutes from now, the quest for the Women's Asia Cup final begins. Remember, the winner of tonight's contest takes on the winner of tmrw's knockout between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Are you sensing an India vs Pakistan final?
Anyone?
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: ‘Wanted to bat first’ - Harmanpreet Kaur
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Speaking at the toss, Harmanpreet Kaur revealed that she was happy with the outcome of the toss, as she wanted to bat first if she had won.
“To be honest, we thought batting first only because we thought having runs on the board will give us a lot of confidence and good we got batting first,” she said.
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Playing XIs
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Here are the playing XIs of both teams for the semifinal clash.
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma
Bangladesh: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Bangladesh Win Toss!!!
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the semi-final.
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Pitch Report
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: The Dubai International Cricket Stadium surface has always offered assistance to bowlers, especially the spinners. In fact, the conditions tend to becom slower as the innings progresses.
Spinners can get grip and turn from the pitch, while batters may find hitting the ball difficult if the bounce remains inconsistent.
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Smriti Mandhana Aims For Big Score!!
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Smriti Mandhana is the top-scorer of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 with 152 runs from 3 games to her name.
She showed her class especially in the second match of the group stage against Hong Kong, when she slammed 124 runs from just 64 deliveries. However, in the last match against Pakistan she could only muster 9 runs. The Indian vice-captain would thus aim to put on a big score against Bangladesh and guide her team to the final.
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Spot In Final Beckons
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal:
The winner of tonight's contest between India and Bangladesh, will have a massive prize on their hands, as they will face the winner of the other semi-final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka that will be held in Dubai in September 11.
India will definitely eye a berth in this summit clash that will take place in Dubai on September 13, Sunday.
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: India Dominate Head-To-Head Record
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: India and Bangladesh have faced each other 24 times in women's cricket at the international stage. The Women in Blue have been the team that have dominated the contest, winning a total of 21 times. In fact, Bangladesh have not managed to beat India on the last 8 occassions that these two sides have faced off against each other. Hence, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team head into the semi-final on the back of a massive historical advantage.
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Unbeaten India Enter Semi-Final
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: India have been on a dominant run in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 so far.
They won all their three group stage encounters, and finished top of Group A with 6 points and a massive Net Run Rate of +5.471.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, enter the semi-final coming second in Group B with four points. They have won two and lost one of their games in this tournament so far.
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: How does the two squad look
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Here's the squad for the two teams…
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Gunalan Kamalini
Bangladesh Women Squad: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Farjana Easmin, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Sarmin Sultana, Ritu Moni
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Women's Asia Cup semifinal match between India and Bangladesh in Dubai. Stay tuned for more updates!