Love Horoscope Today, September 10, 2026: You may need quiet time or space to think and better understand your feeling

You may feel especially confident and magnetic today, making it easier to attract attention or take the initiative in love. If you're single, don't be afraid to show interest. Couples can benefit from bringing more playfulness and passion into the relationship.
Love Tip: Confidence is attractive when it comes with warmth rather than ego.
Crystal Remedy: Garnet: Carry it to encourage passion, confidence and a stronger sense of romantic self-worth.
You may be emotionally guarded because you've already endured enough disappointments. If you're in a relationship, don't let accumulated frustrations turn into emotional distance. Singles may be cautious about letting someone new get close.
Love Tip: Protect your heart without building an impenetrable wall around it.
Crystal Remedy: Smoky Quartz” Keep it beside your bed to encourage grounding and help you release emotional tension.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More