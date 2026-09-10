Kiren Rijiju, Shashi Tharoor, Chirag Paswan: Politicians join viral ChatGPT 1980s AI photo trend

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal was among the first political figures to join in. Sharing an AI-generated image, Goyal wrote, “Vibing to the 80s trend." In the picture, Goyal wears a grey suit, white shirt and aviator sunglasses. The image uses sepia tones, film grain and a faded finish to give it the look of an old studio photograph.

Instagram and X are filling up with retro-style portraits as users turn their current pictures into images inspired by the decade. Several political leaders now have also joining the nostalgia wave.

The 1980s are back on social media, at least in AI-generated photos.

“Why is everyone going back to the 80s vibes? I'm also forced to 80s nostalgia!” Rijiju wrote. He later also shared an actual picture of his from the decade.

Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju also shared his take on the trend on X. His AI-generated image shows him wearing sunglasses, a blazer and an open shirt while posing beside a car.

“Getting to any trend which has nostalgia attached to it. Back to the 80s eh!” he wrote.

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also shared an AI-generated throwback. Wearing a sweater and posing for the camera, he wrote, “80s called, I answered.”

He then shared photographs from the actual decade featuring himself and his sons, Ishaan and Kanishk.

“The ’80s seem to be back, courtesy of AI,” Tharoor wrote on X. “I thought I’d join the trend the old-fashioned way.”

How the AI 80s photo trend works Users upload a current picture to an AI image generator and ask it to recreate them as though the photograph was taken in the 1980s.

A prompt can ask the tool to retain the person's facial features while changing their clothes, hairstyle, accessories, pose, background and lighting.

For an Indian 1980s look, users often turn to colourful sarees, statement jewellery, big hairstyles, moustaches, wide-collared shirts, high-waisted trousers and retro sunglasses. Studio backdrops, warm lighting, faded colours and film grain add to the period look.

10 ChatGPT prompts for the 1980s AI photo trend 1. Classic 1980s studio portrait - Turn my uploaded photo into a classic 1980s studio portrait. Keep my face, identity and natural expression recognisable. Add an authentic 1980s hairstyle and outfit, with a plain studio background and soft lighting. Make it look like it was shot on an old film camera, with light grain, slightly faded colours and natural imperfections. Avoid a modern digital look.”

2. 1980s family album photo - Convert my uploaded photo into a warm family photograph from the 1980s. Keep my face and identity unchanged. Give me period-appropriate clothes, hair and styling, and place me in a simple home setting. Use natural light, soft film grain and slightly faded colours to make it look like an old printed family photo.

3. Retro street-style photo - Recreate my uploaded photo as an authentic 1980s street photograph. Keep me recognisable and preserve my facial features. Change my clothes and hairstyle to match the decade. Place me on a busy 1980s-style street with period cars, shops and other details. Add film grain, natural shadows and faded colours for a genuine old-camera look.

4. 1980s college photo - Turn my uploaded photo into a realistic 1980s college photograph. Keep my identity and facial features intact. Give me an 1980s-inspired hairstyle, outfit and accessories. Place me on a vintage college campus with details from that period. Make it feel natural and candid, with soft lighting, film grain and the look of an old printed photo.

5. Vintage Indian 1980s portrait - Transform my uploaded photo into an authentic Indian portrait from the 1980s. Keep my face and identity recognisable. Change my clothes, hairstyle and overall look to match Indian fashion of the decade. Use a realistic period setting without modern objects. Add warm tones, soft shadows, light grain and slightly faded colours.

6. 1980s wedding photograph - Turn my uploaded photo into a traditional wedding photograph from the 1980s. Keep my face and identity recognisable. Add period-style wedding clothes, hairstyle and accessories. Create a realistic wedding setting with vintage decorations. Give it the look of an old family album photo, with soft lighting, film grain and faded colours.

7. 1980s cinema-star look - Reimagine my uploaded photo as a glamorous 1980s cinema portrait. Keep my identity and facial features recognisable. Add an authentic hairstyle, outfit and styling from the era. Use realistic studio lighting and a cinematic background. Make it look like an old film publicity photograph, with subtle grain and slightly faded colours.”

8. Casual 1980s holiday photo - Turn my uploaded photo into a casual holiday photograph from the 1980s. Keep my face and identity unchanged. Give me period-style holiday clothes and a matching hairstyle. Place me in a realistic travel setting from that time. Keep the pose natural and unstaged, with sunlight, film grain, faded colours and the imperfect framing of an old personal photo.”

9. 1980s passport-style portrait - Transform my uploaded photo into a formal studio portrait from the 1980s. Keep my facial features and identity clearly recognisable. Add a period hairstyle and formal clothing. Use a plain background, simple framing and soft front lighting. Make it look like a professionally developed film photograph, with mild grain, gentle fading and natural imperfections.”

10. Old family album photograph - Turn my uploaded photo into a believable photograph from the 1980s, as if it was found inside an old family album. Keep my face and identity recognisable. Change the clothes, hairstyle and surroundings to match the decade. Add natural film grain, soft focus, faded colours and small imperfections. Avoid digital filters and make it feel like a genuine photograph taken decades ago.