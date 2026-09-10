EZ vs SZ Live Score, Day 5, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Last day gets underway as East Zone look to complete formalities

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EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: It's been Ishan Kishan's match by all means.

EZ vs SZ LIVE Score, Day 5, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: The 2026 Duleep Trophy will be officially handed to East Zone at Chennai’s Chidambaram Stadium today. There will be no outright result against South Zone for sure, so Ishan Kishan’s men will be declared winners on the basis of their first-innings lead, a not-so-palatable BCCI rule. East Zone, who took a massive first-innings lead of 372, ended day four, the penultimate day of the showdown contest, on 212/5. They currently lead by 584 runs. So, brace yourself, day five is going to be all formality. It’s East Zone’s third Duleep title in all, having previously won in 2011-12 and 2012-13. ...Read More

East Zone, who took a massive first-innings lead of 372, ended day four, the penultimate day of the showdown contest, on 212/5. They currently lead by 584 runs. So, brace yourself, day five is going to be all formality. It’s East Zone’s third Duleep title in all, having previously won in 2011-12 and 2012-13.