I'm Game box office collection day 7: Dulquer Salmaan's film crashes, fails to collect even ₹1 crore

According to Sacnilk, I’m Game opened with ₹5.40 crore on its first day. The film registered one of Dulquer Salmaan’s top five opening figures and managed to maintain a steady pace over the opening weekend. However, the mixed response to the film started affecting its collections from the first Monday. It earned only ₹1.50 crore on that day, recording a sharp drop from its weekend figures.

I'm Game box office collection day 7 : Dulquer Salmaan ’s I’m Game was one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of the year, as it marked his return to Malayalam cinema after the disappointing performance of King of Kotha . However, the film has also struggled to connect with audiences. On its seventh day in theatres, I’m Game failed to cross the ₹1 crore mark at the Indian box office.

The decline has continued through the week, with the film failing to show signs of recovery. On its seventh day, which was the first Wednesday after its release, I’m Game collected just ₹0.92 crore, according to Sacnilk. With this, the film’s total net collection in India has reached ₹22.54 crore. The film seems to be finding it difficult to sustain its theatrical run.

Despite its weak performance, I’m Game has already moved ahead of Dulquer’s previous Malayalam release, King of Kotha, in terms of its domestic collection. However, the film is nowhere close to the performance of Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. The latter has earned around ₹133 crore net in India, putting a significant gap between the two releases.

About I’m Game I’m Game is a Malayalam fantasy action thriller directed by Nahas Hidhayath, known for making RDX. The film centres on Dan John, a man drawn to gambling and high-risk situations. His habit of constantly pushing his limits eventually leads him into a dangerous chain of events involving revenge, conflict and unexpected challenges.

Dulquer Salmaan leads the cast, with Antony Varghese, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Samyuktha Viswanathan and Vinay Forrt playing important roles. The film has been backed by Dulquer and Jom Varghese and produced under the Wayfarer Films banner. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music for the project. The film was supposed to release on Onam and clash with Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa: The Ruler and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. However, it was postponed and released on September 3. However, even a solo release didn't seem to have helped the film much in terms of box office performance