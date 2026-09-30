Humble Rajinikanth surprises fans by arriving at Dharman set in Mysuru in auto rickshaw. Watch
Videos of Rajinikanth arriving to the set of his next film Dharman by auto rickshaw dot the internet and fans can't keep calm. Take a look.
Fans of Tamil star Rajinikanth in Mysuru were in for a treat recently as the team of Dharman was spotted shooting outdoors. Filming is currently underway for the actioner directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Numerous fans who had found the shooting spot and waited to catch a glimpse of Rajinikanth were pleasantly surprised when they saw him arrive in an auto rickshaw.
Rajinikanth arrives to Dharman set by rickshaw
Videos of Rajinikanth arriving at the set of Dharman by auto rickshaw began circulating on social media on Tuesday evening. Fans could be seen waiting and cheering loudly as they spotted the star coming on set. Rajinikanth's auto was flanked by his security, making it clear he was in it. He waved at fans and greeted them after getting down, before heading to shoot.
Another video shows Rajinikanth's security trying to close a gate to keep fans out after he arrived at the Dharman shooting spot. But as the fans' cheers kept getting louder, the actor walked out, dressed in a maroon shirt and veshti, to greet them. Even little kids could be spotted waiting with their parents, making his famous gesture from the Baba (2002) movie to greet him.
Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela in Dharman?
The announced cast of Dharman includes Rajinikanth, Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu. However, pictures and videos from the set hint that Telugu actors Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela might also be part of the project. One leaked video shows Sreeleela on the Dharman set in Mysuru, dressed in a pink-and-blue pattu pavadai (half saree).
A picture of Raashii posing with Ram and Rajinikanth has also been circulating on social media. TOI reported that the actor posted the picture as part of her Mysuru dump, but later deleted it after realising that Ram's casting hadn't been officially announced yet. Her new post, which did not feature the Telugu actor, now has glimpses of her enjoying the food and sights of Mysuru. The team of Dharman is yet to announce Ram or Sreeleela being part of the film.
About Dharman
In June this year, Kamal Haasan announced that the film he's producing with Rajinikanth is now titled Dharmanand, and that Ashwath will direct it. Sundar C and Cibi Chakravarthi were previously brought on board to direct a film with Rajinikanth but were replaced. The first-look poster showed Rajinikanth dressed in scrubs, standing in an operating theatre with a bloody scalpel in his hand. Dead bodies can be seen sewn around him near his feet. “The deadly doctor,” reads the tagline for the film.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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