Fan makes Imran Khan watch The Vampire Diaries, tells him ‘it’s Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ in amusing flight encounter

An Instagram user, Samaira Sehgal, shared a video giving a glimpse of her interaction with Imran on a flight. In the video, she showed Imran watching The Vampire Diaries intently and wrote, "made Imran Khan watch The Vampire Diaries, told him it's basically Mere Brother Ki Dulhan." The two were also seen chatting about the show, with Imran appearing quite invested in it. Sharing the video, the fan wrote, "I am sure he's team Stefan? Idk? Forgot to ask. Imran Khan, it was so fun talking to you." She also added the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan title track to the video.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan was recently spotted travelling in economy class on a flight. A fan who found herself seated next to the actor decided to make the unexpected encounter memorable. Rather than simply asking for a photo or autograph, she used the opportunity to introduce Imran to one of her favourite shows. The wholesome interaction has now caught the internet’s attention.

The internet couldn’t stop gushing about their interaction. One comment read, "Imran Khan watching TVD was not on my 2026 bingo card." Another commented, "How is this man becoming cooler day by day?" Another wrote, "Omg he is so sweet." One person commented, "She just made him watch the OG Mere Brother Ki Dulhan." Another wrote, "This is iconic." A fan added, "He is so Stefan-coded."

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and The Vampire Diaries Mere Brother Ki Dulhan is a 2011 Hindi romantic comedy directed by Ali Abbas Zafar in his directorial debut. The film stars Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Zafar in the lead roles. The story follows Kush Agnihotri (Imran), who agrees to find a suitable bride for his elder brother Luv (Ali Zafar). His search leads him to Dimple Dixit (Katrina), a free-spirited and rebellious young woman. Things become complicated when Kush and Dimple fall in love, despite her being chosen as Luv’s bride.

The Vampire Diaries is an American supernatural teen drama that premiered in 2009 and ran for eight seasons until 2017. Based on L. J. Smith’s book series, it centres on Elena Gilbert, a teenager who becomes romantically involved with vampire brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore. The show combines romance, friendship, family drama and supernatural elements.