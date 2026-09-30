Vashu Bhagnani hospitalised in London days after reported IT searches over alleged film funding irregularities
ANI reported that veteran film producer Vashu Bhagnani has been hospitalised in London. This comes days after reports of Income Tax searches at his offices.
Veteran film producer Vashu Bhagnani has reportedly been hospitalised in London. News agency ANI reported on Tuesday that the filmmaker is hospitalised in UK, where he is based, but the reason for his hospitalisation has not been disclosed yet.
ANI added that when they contacted Vashu, the filmmaker asked to be left “alone”. Further details about his health condition are awaited.
Vashu Bhagnani's reported IT troubles
The news comes days after reports claimed that the Income Tax Department had carried out searches at 12 locations linked to Vashu and his daughter-in-law, actor Rakul Preet Singh.
On Monday, TV9 reported that the IT Department had launched searches at 12 locations over suspected fund irregularities. They are believed to be investigating funds that are allegedly being routed abroad under the guise of financing film projects.
According to the report, multiple teams were said to be investigating the documents, financial records and the alleged overseas transactions. The report added that the IT department also searched premises linked to Kumar Mangat-led Panorama Studios.
Neither Vashu, nor Rakul responded to the reports of the IT searches when contacted by HT City on Monday.
About Vashu Bhagnani
Vashu Bhagnani is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. He founded Pooja Entertainment in 1995 and made his debut as a producer with the Govinda-starrer Coolie No. 1, which released the same year.
He went on to produce several successful films over the years, including Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.
In recent years, however, Pooja Entertainment has seen dwindling fortunes at the box office, with major big-budget films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Bell Bottom bombing at the box office.
Vashu's son, Jackky Bhagnani, started his film career as an actor with Kal Kisne Dekha in 2009, before finding moderate success with F.A.L.T.U in 2011. After a string of unsuccessful films, Jackky also moved to film production, joining Vashu at Pooja Entertainment in 2016. He married actor Rakul Preet Singh in 2024.
Pooja Entertainment, Vashu's company, was in the news in 2025 after many employees alleged non-payment of dues for months amid reports that Vashu had sold the office premises to recover finances.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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