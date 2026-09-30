Koffee With Karan Season 9: Karan Johar announces end of his iconic talk show that ‘nearly put an end to careers’
Koffee With Karan began with Yash Johar asking Karan Johar who will pay him to chat with friends. It ends with him inviting viewers for a final cup of coffee.
Filmmaker Karan Johar’s iconic talk show Koffee With Karan is coming to an end after nine seasons of gossip, scandal and moments that will go down in history. In an emotional promo video on Wednesday, Karan announced that Season 9 will be its final season. The show that began in 2004 with Yash Johar asking his son who would pay him to chat with his friends, will have one final season in 2026.
Karan Johar invites viewers to ‘one last cup’ of Koffee With Karan
Karan posted the promo of Season 9 of Koffee With Karan on his Instagram account, revealing that it will stream on JioHotstar from October 14. He wrote in the caption, “I think we need to talk. Over Koffee, of course. Hotstar Specials: Koffee with Karan Season 9, streaming 14th October onwards on JioHotstar.”
The video sees Karan get emotional as he talks about how he told his father, Yash, the idea for a talk show in 2004, and he passed away soon after that. The first episode of the show launched in August that year, and there has been no looking back since. Karan points out in the video that, thanks to the show, he is still dealing with the word ‘nepotism’, he had guests who were lovers, some of whom are now married, and others who have parted ways. He also jokes that the show ‘nearly ended the careers’ of some national icons. The video ends with him inviting viewers over for one last cup of coffee.
Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan ending
In a press note, Karan talked about Koffee With Karan’s end, “here are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience.”
“Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time,” he further said. In the promotional video, the filmmaker mentions that more people come to him asking about the new season of the show than about his next film.
Koffee With Karan will see one last round of gossip that becomes talking points, rapid-fire rounds, and coffee hampers with the last season dropping in October. Karan says in the promo that this time, he’s ready for it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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