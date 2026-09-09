'Don't know if I can work with Dulquer Salmaan now': Aishwarya Lekshmi says King of Kotha trolling affected her career
Aishwarya Lekshmi recalled rejecting an advertisement shoot with Dulquer Salmaan after King of Kotha backlash.
In 2023, King of Kotha was one of the most anticipated films of the year, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. However, upon release, the film received negative reviews and failed to perform well at the box office. In a recent conversation with anchor Rajini Haridas on her YouTube channel, Aishwarya Lekshmi, who played the female lead, opened up about the impact of the backlash surrounding King of Kotha, revealing that the trolling she faced after the film’s release affected her to such an extent that she became hesitant to work with Dulquer again.
Aishwarya Lekshmi on King of Kotha trolling
Aishwarya recalled the trolling she faced after King of Kotha’s release and said, "In 2023, when King of Kotha released, which was a very hyped project, the reaction to it affected my career a bit. I could be wrong b but after that, it felt like the Malayalam industry was afraid to cast me anymore. Not just me; Dulquer and the film’s crew also faced trolls. My acting and dialogue delivery got trolled. As an actor, I have been questioned multiple times, and sometimes I am like, 'You are right."
She added that she does take good criticism, but the trolling and insults always affect her. She then recalled one "very insulting" incident and said, "Many people made fun of me for the way I called Dulquer ‘Rajuvetta’ in the film. It hurt me deeply when an assistant director (AD) called me that and made fun of me during the shooting of Hello Mummy (2024). Like that, many things happened. One mobile company wanted me for the Onam shoot with Dulquer, and I told them, please don't keep me because the backlash is very bad; you will be affected. So I really don't know if I can work with Dulquer now because that bad was the backlash."
About King of Kotha
Directed by Abhilash Joshiy and starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, the action drama is set in the fictional town of Kotha. The film follows Dulquer’s character, Raju, who returns to the crime-ridden town and gets entangled in its violent underworld. Aishwarya Lekshmi plays Tara, while Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna and Gokul Suresh are also part of the cast.
However, despite the hype surrounding the film and a strong opening, King of Kotha received largely mixed-to-negative reviews, with criticism directed at its screenplay, pacing and execution. The film earned ₹31.35 crore worldwide against a reported budget of ₹40 crore.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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