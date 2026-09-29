Ayushmann Khurrana says more small-budget movies like Hanuman Ansh and Obsession should be made

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana spoke at the session 'Cinema at Crossroads - The Rules of the Big Screen' on day one of FICCI Frames. The actor who is gearing up for the release of Udta Teer, said that a film's script and authenticity are more important to its theatrical success in an entertainment landscape where audiences have access to multiple stars across different platforms. Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about the success of Hanuman Ansh and Obsession.

What Ayushmann said Speaking about the current scenario of theatrical business, Khurrana expressed joy at the box-office run of small-budget films like Hanuman Ansh and Obsession, as per the latest update from news agency PTI.

"Hanuman Ansh and Obsession belong to two different worlds and are small-budget films, I think we need to make movies like that. We need to be budget-friendly, connect more with people. It sounds simple but it isn't," the actor said.

The session was attended by filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and Denzil Dias, VP and Managing Director, India Theatrical at Warner Bros Discovery.

The actor went on to add that he has always believed that the story should be bigger than the actor or the star and gave the example of his upcoming film, Udta Teer, a spy comedy. "I always believe that story is the superstar right from my first film. Though in the last 20 odd films that I've done, I've dabbled into every kind of genre, from a project to run-of-the-mill kind of film. But I'm going back to my core, which is authenticity. If we give authentic subject to people that's a good draw. I believe in my next film, Udta Teer it is like a reverse uno stuff but I'm excited about it as I'm going back to my core. It is my genre," he said.