Before Obsession, Inde Navarrette found her break in Indian director's low-budget romantic film: Know all about it

In 2018, when Inde was still a teenager, she worked on the romantic short film Cross Words Together, directed by Indian director Shubham Sanjay Shevade. The film featured a 17-year-old Inde as one of the three protagonists. Shubham shared some BTS shots from the film after Obsession’s success and wrote a note for Inde. “8 years ago, I directed a short film - Cross Words Together and had the privilege of working with @indenavarrette. Looking back at these BTS photos today, it's amazing to see how far she's come. Long before the world started obsessing over her performance in Obsession (@obsessionthemovie), I was fortunate enough to witness her talent firsthand while directing her in a romantic short film,” he wrote.

The success of Obsession has turned its leads, Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston, into overnight stars. Inde, in particular, has been hailed for her performance as a woman caught in a wish and forced to ‘love’ her friend, with many calling it Oscar-worthy. However, not many know that the young actor first made her mark in an Indian filmmaker’s romantic drama years ago.

Cross Words Together explored love through the eyes of three women at different stages in their lives. Inde played a teenager, a young girl ‘trying to understand what love means’, the filmmaker recently told IFP. “The role required a certain innocence and emotional honesty, and that’s something she brought naturally to the screen,” Shubham added.

Cross Words Together was Shubham’s thesis film. The SAG-approved project allowed Inde, a 17-year-old aspiring actor, to qualify for membership in the Screen Actors’ Guild (SAG). The film was later picked up by Amazon Studios’ Shorts programme.

In his social media post, Shubham praised Inde’s growth over the years and wrote, “So happy to see her getting the recognition she deserves. Proud to have been a small part of her journey.”

Inde Navarrette in Obsession Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession is a horror thriller that follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a seemingly timid young man who wishes that the girl he likes would fall in love with him. The wish comes true, but Nikki (Inde) loves him only as she is forced to, against her will. The film has been praised for addressing sensitive issues such as consent, women’s autonomy, and the nice-guy trope in modern dating. Inde’s performance has been called one of the highlights.

Obsession, made on a tiny budget of $750K, has been an overwhelming success at the box office. The film has grossed $171 million worldwide, becoming one of the most profitable films of all time.