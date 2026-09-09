For 90 years, nobody could prove fluid equations always work. Why are OpenAI & a mathematician now clashing over it?

Water seeping through sand, air rising over warm plains and the swirl in a stirred cup are all described by the same family of equations. And for ninety years, mathematicians have been unable to say whether those equations always sustain. Navier–Stokes equations were developed by Claude-Louis Navier and George Gabriel Stokes in the 19th century. (Unsplash/ Representational) On Tuesday, two claimed answers were announced within hours of each other. The first from an American mathematician who published his research under protest, apologising for the state of the papers and explaining that outside pressure had forced him out before the work was ready. The second came from OpenAI, which said around 10,000 of its AI agents, coordinating with one another, had gone further in 88 hours. Tristan Buckmaster, a professor at New York University's Courant Institute, published the first of the two claims, and in a four-page statement alongside his papers, he said OpenAI turned to this particular problem only after hearing about his work, pressed him to accept publication arrangements he refused, and twice asked him to remove his co-author from a paper because the co-author is employed by Anthropic, a competitor. That co-author is Levent Alpöge, a number theorist who joined Anthropic's technical staff after a junior fellowship at Harvard, and who was working with Buckmaster in a personal capacity with no involvement from either employer. Sébastien Bubeck, the OpenAI researcher named in the statement, has called the allegations "false and inflammatory" and said he came into the discussion following academic norms. "Anyone who knows me knows that academic standards are of the highest importance to me," Bubeck wrote, promising a fuller response. 90 years of uncertainty

Jean Leray, French mathematician, at Oberwolfach, Germany, in 1961. (Wikimedia Commons)

The Navier–Stokes equations, written down in the first half of the nineteenth century by Claude-Louis Navier and George Gabriel Stokes, apply Newton’s second law to a fluid treated as continuous stuff rather than as a swarm of molecules. They are the foundation of the models used to forecast weather, design aircraft wings and simulate blood moving through an artery, and engineers have built a century of technology on them without waiting for the mathematics to catch up. Jean Leray found the limit of what can be proved in 1934, and nobody has been able to dispute it since. He showed that a fluid starting off calm and smooth can be followed faithfully by the equations for at least a short stretch of time. He also showed that if one accepts a rougher, blurrier description — one that tracks the fluid patch by patch rather than point by point, and permits kinks the equations cannot handle directly — then a description of some sort survives for all time. What he could not show, and what nobody has shown in the ninety years since, is that the sharper description lasts. The equations either go on making sense for the rest of time, or they reach a moment at which they say a part of the fluid is moving infinitely fast — impossible in nature, and a sign that the description has fallen apart. Mathematicians call the second outcome a finite-time blow-up. Neither has been ruled out. Fluid motion feeds on itself, gathering energy into ever smaller and faster swirls, while friction spreads that energy out again and calms it. Nobody has been able to prove which of the two wins as the swirls shrink, because the available mathematical tools haven’t been able to match up. A proof that the equations break down doesn’t translate into water in a pipe moving any differently. It would mean that treating a fluid as one unbroken substance, rather than as the countless separate particles it is really made of, is an assumption that can fail, and that anyone modelling a flow close to that point of failure is using a tool outside the range where it is known to work. The same question underlies turbulence, which physicists have failed to explain for as long as they have had the equations. The Clay Mathematics Institute made it one of seven Millennium Prize problems in 2000, each carrying a million dollars. Only one of the seven, the Poincaré conjecture, has been settled in the past twenty-six years. Also read: Anthropic researcher quits over ‘out of control’ AI fears, says ‘AI could kill us all by end of decade’ Different theorems, and what OpenAI has

OpenAI’s claimed solution to Navier–Stokes has been met with controversy over how the result was reached. (REUTERS)

When the Clay Institute set the problem in 2000, it commissioned Charles Fefferman, a Princeton mathematician and Fields medallist, to write the official statement of what would count as an answer. Fefferman set out four versions of the problem. In two of them the fluid may be pushed from outside — stirred, in effect, by a force written into the equations — provided that push is gentle and smooth everywhere and fades away far from the action. The push is not allowed to cheat, i.e. nobody may break the fluid by shoving it. Most mathematicians ignore that term and study a fluid left entirely to itself. But Diego Córdoba and Luis Martínez-Zoroa spent years showing that a gentle push, shaped precisely enough, could drive the fluid to break down. Buckmaster’s contention is that this route is obscure enough that nobody arrives at it in a few days from the bare problem statement. He and Alpöge used a push of this kind to prove breakdown for three sets of equations, ending with three-dimensional incompressible Euler, which is Navier–Stokes with the friction taken out. OpenAI says its agents proved breakdown for Euler with no outside push at all, a stronger result, before going on to the equations that include friction, with a push. Terence Tao, the UCLA mathematician and Fields medallist whose 2014 paper on blowup for an averaged version of the equations is among the better-known attacks on the problem, wrote on his blog on September 7 that Buckmaster and Alpöge do not quite reach those goals yet, but have made enough of a breakthrough that completing them in the near future looks very feasible. He was assessing their papers, which he had discussed with Buckmaster by phone. OpenAI had not yet published at the time. Also read: Sam Altman on concerns over AI water use: 38,000 ChatGPT queries use as much as 1 almond Rumour and announcements Buckmaster dates his and Alpöge's central results to August 15 and their machine verification to August 22, after about a year of work using models from several companies, including OpenAI's Codex, paid for out of his own research funds. They intended to release a polished paper alongside the formal certificate. On September 1, by OpenAI's account, the company heard a rumour that two Millennium Prize problems had been resolved and set its newest internal model, in training since August 28, across all of them. On September 3, with the rumour spreading and Alpöge tipped off that word of their progress had reached OpenAI, Buckmaster emailed a prominent mathematician at the company — pre-emptively, to supply the facts so the rumour could be corrected. The reply the same day asked for details to avoid competing and offered him compute. He asked to speak the following week. He was pressed to meet on September 4, declined, and on September 6, was asked whether he could meet at any point that day. Two calls followed with Bubeck on them and Alpöge on neither. The three papers and the statement went up on the morning of September 8, one of them, in Buckmaster's description, something that "can only be described as AI slop". OpenAI published its Navier–Stokes claim later in the day. Competing claims

Tristan Buckmaster is a professor at New York University's Courant Institute. (NYU Courant Institute)