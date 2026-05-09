Super 30 founder launches ‘Super Infinity’ for digital outreach

Super 30 programme founder, Anand Kumar, has launched his much-awaited digital education campaign “Super Infinity” to reach out to students facing a lack of resources or opportunities globally, according to a release. The move aims to provide quality education to millions of children who are unable to chase their dreams, it added. Super 30 programme founder, Anand Kumar, said Super Infinity is a global endeavour to make mathematics interesting and entertaining through story, animation and music. (HT photo)

Kumar, a recognised mathematics educator, said that he had taken a break to focus on developing his digital initiative, which has now taken shape. “Super Infinity is not just an online education platform, but a global endeavour to make mathematics interesting and entertaining through story, animation and music with real-life experiences,” he said.

Kumar highlighted that while Super 30 catered to 30 students from underprivileged sections of the society and helped them reach prestigious IIT and other national institutions every year, Super Infinity is for all as part of a digital education movement in keeping with the fast evolving learning landscape. It also gives a refreshing experience to teachers, parents and math-lovers.

“Through Super Infinity, students will not just learn formulas and exam-centric problem solving, but get a feel of the subject to fall in love with due to the use of various innovations blending music, animation, films, storytelling and relate with nature, their surroundings and everyday life. The lectures will also be available in several foreign languages,” he added.

Conferred the Padma Shri in 2023 and known for his pioneering Super 30 initiative, which caught global attention for two decades and was featured in prestigious publications like Times, Newsweek and many international publications, Kumar also inspired a Bollywood film ‘Super 30’ starring Hrithik Roshan in 2019.