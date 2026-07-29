Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday said the government has taken another step towards strengthening the state's power infrastructure with the successful commissioning of the 132 kV Miao-Namsai transmission line, a key project expected to improve electricity reliability in Changlang district and adjoining areas. Arunachal strengthens power grid with commissioning of 132 kV Miao-Namsai line

Sharing the development in a social media post, Mein said the commissioning of the nearly 41-km transmission line marks another important milestone in the state's journey towards a "stronger, more reliable, and future-ready power infrastructure".

The commissioning of the transmission line has been implemented under the Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission and Distribution System .

"The nearly 41-km transmission line connecting Namsai, Diyun and Miao will significantly enhance power reliability in Changlang district and adjoining areas, strengthen grid connectivity, reduce dependence on long radial networks, and support the region's growing energy needs," Mein, who holds the power and hydropower portfolios, said in a post on X.

Highlighting the progress made under the ambitious power infrastructure programme, the deputy chief minister said the state has already commissioned 91 out of 239 project components, reflecting steady advancement towards creating a modern and resilient electricity network.

Mein congratulated Powergrid Corporation of India Limited , the state power department, district administrations, executing agencies and all other stakeholders for achieving the milestone.

The CSST&DS is one of the Centre's largest power infrastructure initiatives for the northeastern region and was approved to strengthen the transmission and distribution network in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

The scheme seeks to improve grid connectivity, ensure reliable electricity supply, reduce transmission losses and support socio-economic development in remote and border areas of the two Himalayan states.

The project, being implemented by PGCIL in coordination with the state government, includes the construction of transmission lines, substations and associated distribution infrastructure to modernise the state's power network.

According to officials, the scheme is targeted for completion by 2027 and is expected to significantly improve power availability, operational reliability and integration of the state's expanding electricity system with the national grid.

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