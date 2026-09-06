Sam Altman on concerns over AI water use: 38,000 ChatGPT queries use as much as 1 almond
Altman made the comments while discussing the backlash against AI companies during an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of the new “Sources” podcast.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has pushed back against concerns over the water consumption of AI data centers, claiming that the amount of water used to power 38,000 ChatGPT queries is equivalent to the water required to produce a single almond.
Altman made the comments while discussing the backlash against AI companies during an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of the new “Sources” podcast with host Alex Heath.
“You know, I saw this thing going around about the water usage of ChatGPT. And it was like, every time you run a simple ChatGPT query, it’s like you run your shower for like six hours and the water never comes back and just it’s done,” Altman said.
He claimed that the amount of water used to produce a single California almond could power 38,000 ChatGPT queries, while acknowledging that he did not have the exact calculations with him.
“There’s a question of like where this came from because the people scarfing down 12 almonds at a time don’t feel like they’re doing something horrible from a water perspective, for the most part,” Altman continued.
“It is true that data centers at one point used evaporative cooling, but they have not done that in a long time. Like if you look at a modern, very large data center, it uses, like, the equivalent amount of water as an office building in terms of people, you know, running the sinks and the toilets and whatever.”
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‘Robust meme’: Altman on online criticism on data centres
Altman described online criticism over data centers’ water consumption as a “robust meme,” but argued that such claims don’t “[hold] up to any scrutiny.”
Altman has previously said that a single ChatGPT query uses 0.3 milliliters of water, or roughly 1/15 of a teaspoon. Given that a gallon contains 3,785.41 milliliters, that estimate would mean roughly 3,800 ChatGPT queries use the equivalent amount of water required to produce one almond.
OpenAI and other technology companies have also been investing heavily in AI agents, which can require significantly more computing power than conventional chatbots.
These agents can handle more complex software tasks and are increasingly being deployed across industries including technology, finance and retail.
The rapid expansion of massive, power-intensive data centers has sparked protests in communities across the US, with residents raising concerns about noise, light and water pollution, as well as fears that AI could eliminate jobs.
On Monday, US President Trump urged Americans to embrace data centers, arguing that communities that reject them will end up “backwards and poor.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanjali Narayan
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.Read More