Trump promises $5,000 dividend checks to US adults if Republicans win both House & Senate in midterms
President Donald Trump said in his keynote address that he promises $5,000 to every adult citizen if the Republicans win both the House and Senate in midterms.
As Republicans kicked off their first midterm election convention in Dallas on Wednesday, September 9, President Donald Trump said in his keynote address that he promises $5,000 to every adult citizen if the Republicans win both the House and Senate in midterms.
‘If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000’
"If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them ... because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000," Trump said.
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"The only caveat I have is that the dividend that we're making must be spent in the United States of America," he added.
Trump added that the dividend must be spent in the US, and that he does not want people going to Canada, China or Germany to spend the money.
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"If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000. It will be called the Trump dividend," Trump said.
The requirements or qualifications needed to get a dividend check remains unclear as Trump kept it extremely vague. There are an estimated 245 million adult American citizens around the world, which makes the price tag on the measure an estimated $1.22 billion, according to Newsweek.
However, Trump said that it was for every adult citizen "in the United States of America," and this could exclude about 2 million expatriates who live abroad but maintain American citizenship.
No further details about the proposal were immediately available. It is also unclear how the government would monitor the spending of the dividends.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More