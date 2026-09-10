Trump promises $5,000 dividend checks to US adults if Republicans win both House & Senate in midterms

As Republicans kicked off their first midterm election convention in Dallas on Wednesday, September 9, President Donald Trump said in his keynote address that he promises $5,000 to every adult citizen if the Republicans win both the House and Senate in midterms. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci (REUTERS)

‘If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000’ "If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and ​the United States Senate, both ⁠of them ... ⁠because of ⁠our tremendous ​strength and success economically, I ​will issue ⁠a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of ⁠America for $5,000," Trump said.

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"The only caveat I have is that the dividend that we're making must be spent in the United States of America," he ⁠added.

Trump added that the dividend must be spent in the US, and that he does not want people going to Canada, China or Germany to spend the money.

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"If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000. It will be called the Trump dividend," Trump said.

The requirements or qualifications needed to get a dividend check remains unclear as Trump kept it extremely vague. There are an estimated 245 million adult American citizens around the world, which makes the price tag on the measure an estimated $1.22 billion, according to Newsweek.

However, Trump said that it was for every adult citizen "in the United States of America," and this could exclude about 2 million expatriates who live abroad but maintain American citizenship.