RNC midterm convention: Hasan Piker's underwear photo appears on jumbotron, streamer's reaction goes viral | Video
President Donald Trump’s Republican midterm convention displayed a photo of left-wing streamer Hasan Piker posing in his underwear on the big screen.
President Donald Trump’s Republican midterm convention displayed a photo of left-wing streamer Hasan Piker posing in his underwear on the big screen Wednesday night, September 9. The picture was included in a narrated video that was shown on the stadium’s jumbotron.
The sudden display prompted a flabbergasted reaction from Piker, who watched the moment unfold online. He shared the video on Instagram, writing, “my meat pic was on the jumbotron at the republican midterm convention”.
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Wednesday marked the beginning of Trump’s two-day midterm convention in Dallas, Texas.
Hasan Piker’s reaction
As Piker viewed a still image of the moment on his Wednesday stream, he exclaimed, “Oh my God!”
Piker then pulled up the video in full, and let out a stunned “oh” into his microphone as he saw the shot of him in his underwear appear on the big screen.
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“No!” he continued. “They f*cking posted the meat pic! No! Yo! They posted the meat pic at the fu***** Trumpapalooza!”
Piker grabbed his chest as if in pain, and added, “Oh my God. Oh my God. No. No. No. What the fu**?”
Piker also responded on X to the initial still image he saw, posted by Semafor’s David Weigel.
Piker wrote, joking that the picture may help sway Texas blue come November, “they're trying to make blexas happen!”
Piker has publicly expressed his support for Democratic Senate candidate and Texas state Rep. James Talarico over Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R).
Besides Piker’s photo, other clips in the compilation featured Democratic strategist James Carville railing against the internet personality, Trump’s warnings that communism “is not gonna work this time,” footage from Black Lives Matter protests, and more.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More