RNC midterm convention: Hasan Piker's underwear photo appears on jumbotron, streamer's reaction goes viral | Video

Wednesday marked the beginning of Trump’s two-day midterm convention in Dallas, Texas.

The sudden display prompted a flabbergasted reaction from Piker, who watched the moment unfold online. He shared the video on Instagram, writing, “my meat pic was on the jumbotron at the republican midterm convention”.

President Donald Trump’s Republican midterm convention displayed a photo of left-wing streamer Hasan Piker posing in his underwear on the big screen Wednesday night, September 9. The picture was included in a narrated video that was shown on the stadium’s jumbotron.

As Piker viewed a still image of the moment on his Wednesday stream, he exclaimed, “Oh my God!”

Piker then pulled up the video in full, and let out a stunned “oh” into his microphone as he saw the shot of him in his underwear appear on the big screen.

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“No!” he continued. “They f*cking posted the meat pic! No! Yo! They posted the meat pic at the fu***** Trumpapalooza!”

Piker grabbed his chest as if in pain, and added, “Oh my God. Oh my God. No. No. No. What the fu**?”

Piker also responded on X to the initial still image he saw, posted by Semafor’s David Weigel.

Piker wrote, joking that the picture may help sway Texas blue come November, “they're trying to make blexas happen!”

Piker has publicly expressed his support for Democratic Senate candidate and Texas state Rep. James Talarico over Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R).

Besides Piker’s photo, other clips in the compilation featured Democratic strategist James Carville railing against the internet personality, Trump’s warnings that communism “is not gonna work this time,” footage from Black Lives Matter protests, and more.