Why did Abdul El-Sayed distance himself from Hasan Piker? Controversy and Jeremy Moss link explained

Abdul El-Sayed, Democratic candidate for US Senate in Michigan, distanced himself from Hasan Piker on Monday, August 24, who suggested that some pro-Israel rhetoric may lead to backlash against American Jews. The controversy has the potential to complicate El-Sayed’s campaign. Why did Abdul El-Sayed distance himself from Hasan Piker? Controversy explained (Photo by Finn Gomez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson )

During the primary, Piker and El-Sayed were seen together at campaign events. However, last week’s event may have put a strain on their relationship.

What Hasan Piker said and how Abdul El-Sayed reacted During a livestream, Piker argued against the idea that opposing Israel is antisemitic. He said that American Jews are not uniformly supportive of Israel, many “Jewish institutions” are “teaching people the idea that Jews are monolithic” and “it's a very dangerous mode of propaganda.”

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“If Jews in America keep putting this idea out there that they are singularly invested in Israel, eventually someone is going to come around and take action, not against the state of Israel mind you, but against American Jews,” he said.

El-Sayed said in a statement later that day, “I believe all Americans deserve the right to advocate for what they believe without fear of violence. This is particularly true for communities that have been intimidated for their beliefs in the past.”

He added that “antisemitism is a scourge, and we need to address it in all its forms” and “nobody speaks for this campaign besides me and my campaign spokespeople.”

“And while politicians and pundits try to make this race about a Twitch streamer, we’re going to be talking about gas, groceries, good schools and healthcare,” El-Sayed further said.

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Meanwhile, following Piker’s remarks, New York Democrat Hakeem Jeffries slammed him in a scathing statement.

“The malicious claim that American Jews are inviting violence against themselves is dangerous and antisemitic,” he said on social media. “There is zero justification for threats against the safety of our Jewish brothers and sisters at a moment of rising hate.”

During Piker’s livestream last week, he was displaying on his screen an X post with a photo of Jeremy Moss, a Jewish Democratic candidate for US House in Michigan.

Moss posted Monday, “I will not be lectured by a California podcaster about what Oakland County, Michigan’s Jewish community should and shouldn’t believe,” adding that “we certainly won’t be gaslit that we’re responsible for the antisemitic harm upon us.”

El-Sayed’s Republican opponent, former congressman Mike Rogers, described El-Sayed’s response as inadequate.

“El-Sayed doesn’t have the guts to disavow his running mate,” Rogers said, adding that the Democratic nominee is “unfit to represent our state.”

Meanwhile, Tré Easton, a Democratic strategist, wrote on social media, “I want Abdul to win desperately, but the most predictable thing in the world was that Piker would inevitably become a serious liability in a general election. If you care about Abdul’s campaign succeeding, you should want him to distance himself from Piker clearly and directly.”