California power outage map: PG&E, LADWP outages hit Los Angeles, Orange counties amid heat wave
California heat wave strains power grids, with outages reported across Los Angeles and Orange counties as LADWP urges energy conservation.
California is dealing with another dangerous heat wave, with triple-digit temperatures and unusually high humidity putting extra pressure on power systems across Southern California. Los Angeles and Orange counties have reported power outages as residents rely heavily on air conditioning to stay cool. LADWP has urged Los Angeles customers to conserve electricity through 8pm Thursday to reduce strain on local equipment.
Live outage data is changing throughout the day, with thousands of customers currently without power across California. The latest figures show outages in Los Angeles and Orange counties, while PG&E customers in other parts of the state can check the utility’s separate outage map.
Checkout the LADWP and PG&E power outage map here.
California power outage map: LADWP, SCE and PG&E outage updates
LADWP said Thursday that extreme heat and humidity were putting added pressure on its local distribution system. The utility asked customers to conserve energy where possible through 8pm, while continuing to stay safe in the heat. The request is aimed at reducing stress on local equipment and lowering the risk of additional outages.
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The latest PowerOutage.us data shows outages are being reported across several California utilities. Los Angeles County currently has thousands of customers without power, with LADWP, Southern California Edison and other local utilities reporting outages. Orange County is also among the California counties with active outages.
For outage updates, Los Angeles customers can check the LADWP outage map or call 1-800-342-5397. SCE customers in parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties can use its outage map or call 1-800-655-4555. PG&E customers elsewhere in California can check its outage map.
Safety numbers:
- 911: Emergencies and dangerous downed power lines
- LADWP: 1-800-342-5397
- SCE: 1-800-655-4555
- SCE downed lines: 1-800-611-1911
Never approach a fallen power line, even if it appears inactive.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More