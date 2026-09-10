California power outage map: PG&E, LADWP outages hit Los Angeles, Orange counties amid heat wave

California is dealing with another dangerous heat wave, with triple-digit temperatures and unusually high humidity putting extra pressure on power systems across Southern California. Los Angeles and Orange counties have reported power outages as residents rely heavily on air conditioning to stay cool. LADWP has urged Los Angeles customers to conserve electricity through 8pm Thursday to reduce strain on local equipment. California heat wave strains power grids, with outages reported across Los Angeles and Orange counties as LADWP urges energy conservation. (Unsplash)

Live outage data is changing throughout the day, with thousands of customers currently without power across California. The latest figures show outages in Los Angeles and Orange counties, while PG&E customers in other parts of the state can check the utility’s separate outage map.

Checkout the LADWP and PG&E power outage map here.

California power outage map: LADWP, SCE and PG&E outage updates LADWP said Thursday that extreme heat and humidity were putting added pressure on its local distribution system. The utility asked customers to conserve energy where possible through 8pm, while continuing to stay safe in the heat. The request is aimed at reducing stress on local equipment and lowering the risk of additional outages.

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The latest PowerOutage.us data shows outages are being reported across several California utilities. Los Angeles County currently has thousands of customers without power, with LADWP, Southern California Edison and other local utilities reporting outages. Orange County is also among the California counties with active outages.

For outage updates, Los Angeles customers can check the LADWP outage map or call 1-800-342-5397. SCE customers in parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties can use its outage map or call 1-800-655-4555. PG&E customers elsewhere in California can check its outage map.

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