Los Angeles Getty Fire map and evacuation updates: Is Getty Center threatened as blaze burns near I-405?

Los Angeles firefighters tackled a brush fire near the Getty Center in Brentwood on Wednesday afternoon, September 8. The fire, dubbed the Getty Fire by crews, was reported just after 4:15 p.m. in the hills above northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials. Los Angeles Getty Fire map and evacuation updates: Is The Getty Center threatened as blaze burns near I-405? (Pexel - representational image)

The blaze burned approximately five acres of brush, according to firefighters, CBS News reported. As many as 10 additional fire engines were requested to assist crews responding to the scene, per ABC7.

California Wildfire Tracking said in a post on X, “The team at CWT is now monitoring the #GettyFire that is burning in Los Angeles. The fire is currently 5 acres and burning slowly in medium brush mid-slope along the I-405 SB. Currently the fire is burning in 104ºF heat with 34% RH.

What we know about the fire so far Flames were seen on aerial footage burning through the dense vegetation in the hills above the iconic museum complex. Footage also showed the smoke covering the Sepulveda Pass as several water-dropping aircraft dropped water on the flames from above.

There is no official word yet on whether the Getty Center is threatened, but Getty Center officials said at around 4:45 p.m. that they were closing the museum. They were also asking visitors to leave through the parking garage.

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The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Check out the map here.

Evacuation warnings were in place for those living in zones LAC-0895 and LAC-0967.

No injuries have been reported. It remains unclear if any homes were threatened by the blaze.

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As crews responded to the scene, lanes on the 405 Freeway remained open.

This fire comes as Southern California experiences dangerously hot temperatures.