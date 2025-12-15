Rob Reiner Brentwood mansion: Where is director's house where 2 bodies were found

Two people were found dead on Sunday afternoon inside a Brentwood home owned by actor and director Rob Reiner, NBCLA reported. A man and a woman were found deceased inside, aged 78 and 68 respectively. Two bodies were found at director and actor Rob Reiner's house. (X/@yashar @MrViper)

Amid concerns about Reiner and his wife, Michele, many are also wondering where exactly the director's home is. Notably, there was a large police presence there on Sunday, with the discovery of the bodies coming to light.

Where is Rob Reiner's home

Reiner's Brentwood mansion is located on Chadbourne Avenue in Los Angeles, which is close to Sunset Boulevard. According to a 1991 Los Angeles Times report, Reiner and Michele bought the house from Norman Lear, who wrote and produced All in the Family, in which Reiner played Michael (Meathead) Stivic, Archie Bunker's live-in nemesis.

Lear had owned the home since 1972 and had initially listed the house for $6.5 million. As per LA Times, the deal was ultimately closed for $4.75 million. The Brentwood place has been described as a New England-style home with six bedrooms, six baths, two staff quarters, spread across 10,000 square feet. The house itself sits on a plot of land a little less than an acre.

According to the publication, it had a swimming pool, a pool pavilion, and gardens. A tennis court on a lot across the street was also reportedly a part of the sale. The house was built in 1936 and was first owned by Henry Fonda who sold it to Paul Henreid, the actor.

During the time Lear had the house, a screening room and a guest suite had been added.

Reiner is among the most notable directors in Hollywood with classics like When Harry Met Sally, Princess Bride, Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men, and Misery to his name.