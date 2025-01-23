Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal tease iconic When Harry Met Sally reunion on Instagram

Hollywood stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal recently shared an intriguing update with their fans. On Wednesday, the beloved duo posted a photo on Instagram that appears to be a playful homage to their 1989 classic When Harry Met Sally. Crystal, 76, wore a sweater strikingly similar to Harry’s iconic one from the film, while the setting evokes the interviews in the rom-com. Ryan, 63, sported an outfit that closely mirrored Sally’s signature style from the movie. Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan shared a mysterious reunion photo on Instagram

In the caption, Ryan teased their upcoming reunion, writing, “It’s finally happening, we’re reuniting for something iconic. Can’t wait to show you all soon.” Crystal also shared the same photo and caption on his Instagram — marking his very first post on the platform. Fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments, with many eagerly speculating about what the duo might be preparing.

Their reunion has certainly sparked nostalgia among fans of When Harry Met Sally, a film that has continued to capture hearts since its release. Directed by Rob Reiner and written by the late Nora Ephron, the movie’s clever dialogue and timeless themes of love and friendship have made it a cultural touchstone. Both Crystal and Ryan earned Golden Globe nominations for their performances, and Ephron’s screenplay was nominated for an Academy Award.

In 2019, to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary, Ryan and Crystal reunited with Reiner at the Turner Classic Movies Festival. During the event, Reiner spoke about the enduring appeal of the film, explaining, “I think that there are some basic truths about men and women that people connect with, and those kinds of things, that dance, that weird dance that men and women do with one another, is kind of basic and kind of there all of the time.”

As the mystery of their recent reunion unfolds, fans can only wait in anticipation for what’s next.