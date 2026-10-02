Who is Ashleigh Aitken? Anaheim mayor faces bombshell allegations of drinking, hurling racial slurs and harassing staff

Anaheim's mayor is confronting a significant workplace grievance filed by her own chief of staff, which describes a troubling pattern involving alcohol consumption, alleged misconduct, and governance practices that have deteriorated substantially, NY Post reported. Anaheim's mayor Ashleigh Aitken faces serious workplace allegations from her chief of staff regarding alcohol abuse and inappropriate behavior.

Chief of Staff Berenice Ballinas asserts that Mayor Ashleigh Aitken displayed signs of intoxication on multiple occasions at official city events—including during a City Council session—and that the mayor allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior involving a former city manager's vehicle during a departure from an event.

Berenice Ballinas accuses Ashleigh Aitken of making offensive statements Ballinas' comprehensive 25-page complaint, made public by the city on Thursday, further alleges that Aitken made offensive remarks regarding Ballinas' sexual orientation and used a racial slur against her.

According to Ballinas, Aitken allegedly used a derogatory ethnic slur for her in the presence of former City Manager Jim Vanderpool.

Ballinas further said that the mayor called God “her imaginary friend.”

Aitken has earlier refuted claims that she engaged in racist or homophobic commentary.

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The drinking allegations feature a notably odd incident involving a ride home after an April 2025 council meeting. Ballinas contends that Aitken seemed “visibly impaired by alcohol” and required a lift following the private session.

Ballinas explains that she offered the mayor a ride in Vanderpool's vehicle — during which Aitken supposedly rummaged through the car and Vanderpool's personal items, taking pictures in the process.

Berenice Ballinas complained Ashleigh Aitken's spouse about distress Another alleged evening concluded with the mayor's spouse intervening. Ballinas contends that at a Team Anaheim dinner event, Aitken displayed physical affection toward a redacted person before her husband removed her from the occasion.

Ballinas also asserts that the mayor struck a bicycle and damaged its reflective component before collapsing onto the roadway.

According to Ballinas, she cautioned the mayor's husband that Aitken was experiencing distress.

He allegedly replied - Don't we all?"

Alcohol consumption allegations against Ashleigh Aitken The chief of staff contends that the purported issues regarding alcohol consumption and violations of personal boundaries extended beyond official municipal events.

During a June 10 birthday celebration at Disneyland's Club 33, Ballinas reports that Aitken engaged in extended alcohol consumption, continued drinking throughout the occasion, and persistently posed inquiries regarding her sexual orientation.

Subsequently, at the 1901 Lounge located within Disney California Adventure, Ballinas claims that the mayor directed comparable inquiries toward a Disney Cast Member, asking about his sexual orientation and dating life.

Ballinas also mentions that she brought up concerns about a trip to Qatar that cost close to $17,000, extra police pay, and city staff who may have pitched in with Aitken's prayer breakfast while on the clock. According to the Los Angeles Times' Daily Pilot, the state Fair Political Practices Commission chose not to look into the Qatar situation.

The chief of staff maintains that she subsequently experienced retaliation, manifested through the denial of a scheduled salary increase.

These allegations emerge merely weeks prior to Aitken's pursuit of reelection in November, where she will face opposition from two political newcomers.

The mayor and council have a closed-door meeting scheduled for Friday morning to discuss the allegations.

Lawrence Lennemann, who represents Aitken, chose not to comment on the allegations when reached by the Voice of OC, noting that the claim is self-explanatory.

City spokesman Mike Lyster reacts A statement from city spokesperson Mike Lyster explained that the claim, which arrived at city hall on September 22nd, is being shared with the public as the city works to maintain transparency regarding a matter involving the city's mayor.

According to Lyster, certain details in the claim were removed to “protect personnel, medical and some third- party name references that raise privacy concerns, along with attorney-client information."

City officials are planning to hire an “independent, experienced investigator” to investigate claims “over the next few months,” Lyster continued.

“We are looking for a comprehensive, impartial review that balances expediency with due process,” he added.