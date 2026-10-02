Nancy Guthrie update: Why was Luke Daley arrested? Shocking claims made amid search for Savannah Guthrie's mother

The post also says the bond is $2,500, in cash or secured.

According to several reports on social media, a judge has listed new charges against Daley. He is alleged to have committed misconduct, been a prohibited possessor, and possessed a firearm and a narcotic drug when not allowed to.

Luke Daley , a man who was briefly detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, has been arrested again. And social media users are now sharing their theories about him.

Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent claims she got ransom note too; flags two disturbing details and urges action

What do people say on social media? As per posts on X, some users believe Daley looks like the masked man seen on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera video. Here is what some of them wrote:

One post said, “WHOA! Luke Daley kinda looks like the Nancy Guthrie perp.”

To which poeple reacted that, “He does but I think his build is too big”

Another wrote, "Kinda? He's looked like him since Feb 1 IMO."

“Definitely looks like perp. Odd how he was clean shaven after Nancy went missing. Coincidence??,” wrote another.

Another another, “I've always thought he looked like him”

While one wrote, “Luke Daley arrested. I'm not surprise. Luke where is Nancy Guthrie?”

“Loser, still looks like porch Guy!,” Wrote another.

Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: Is Mafia holding Savannah Guthrie's mother in Mexico? Cops give big reply after new ransom note

How is Luke Daley related to Nancy Guthrie and his last arrest Luke Daley was previously detained in the Nancy Guthrie case. The 37-year-old was held outside a Culver's restaurant on February 13, days after the FBI released doorbell camera video of a masked man on Nancy Guthrie's doorstep.

According to Newsweek, his Range Rover was searched and towed. His mother, Mary Chapman Daley, was also detained at their home while agents searched the property. Neither of them was arrested or charged.

Both Daley and his mother told Briana Whitney, the true crime correspondent at Arizona's Family, that they were not told why they were served search warrants.

Daley said he was held for four or five hours in the back of a police car while investigators searched his Range Rover and home. He said he then realized it must be linked to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, and that he panicked thinking he was “going to be framed for this.”

He told Whitney: "I've nothing to do with this case." He also said his Range Rover has been returned to him.

About the doorbell camera video and case The FBI released doorbell camera video on February 10 showing a masked man on Nancy Guthrie's doorstep the night she disappeared. The FBI later called the person a suspect. It described him as a man about 5 feet 9 or 10 inches tall with an average build.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home on January 31 and was reported missing the next day. Authorities believe she was kidnapped and said drops of her blood were found on the front porch.