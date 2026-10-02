Who was Xavier Nungaray? Franklin High School student dies after fall; horrifying video surfaces as Highland Park community mourns

Xavier Nungaray has been identified as the student who fell and died at the Franklin High School in Highland Park, Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 30. Nungaray fell from the fourth floor balcony of the school .

A memorial was set up for Nungaray, in front of the school, and parents, students, and neighbors brought flowers and candles.

NBC Los Angeles reported that it was not clear whether Nungaray fell or jumped from the school building. However, the video showed him getting into an altercation before the fall.

Here's all you need to know about Xavier Nungaray.

Who was Xavier Nungaray? Xavier Nungaray, 17, was a senior at Franklin High School, his mother shared with the publication. The Los Angeles Police Department noted that there was no evidence of foul play.

However, they said they were aware of the video that appeared to show the altercation before the tragic incident. Videos also showed a teacher attempting to break up the altercation before Nungaray was punched in the face. He then appeared to run down the hall before jumping over the railing of the fourth floor.

Nungaray's step mother said he'd been bullied through high school and was hesitant to speak up. “He was scared that he was going to be punished instead of the bully,” CBS News reported her say. Family members too pointed to the videos circulating online.

A parent, whose daughter knew Nungaray, meanwhile said "She told me he was a really nice kid. Very quiet.”

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Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has also been set up in Nungaray's name by Lilia, his parent. “Lilia is raising funds after the heartbreaking loss of their son Xavier, who passed away on September 30th, 2026. Losing a child is an unimaginable pain, and this family is now facing the emotional weight of grief while also trying to make arrangements to honor his life. Lilia shared that their son was a beautiful, caring, and loving boy who meant so much to the people around him. His passing has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him,” it noted.

What was said about the Xavier Nungaray incident FHS Principal Marine Davtyan said in a statement “We recognize that events such as this can affect students and staff in different ways. The well-being of our school community remains our top priority. School mental health professionals and support staff will be available throughout the day tomorrow to provide counseling, support, and a safe space for students who may wish to talk.”

The school remained open on Thursday and a Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson said this was done to support students, families, and the staff. “Additional mental health supports are available on campus, including dedicated grief counselors and other trained support staff to help students and employees process and respond to the loss. These resources will remain available in the days ahead. At the same time, families who choose to keep their children home today will be supported,” they stated.