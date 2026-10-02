400 schools to remain closed in France on Friday as student protests turn violent

About 400 schools in France are expected to remain closed on Friday after student protests that began over education-related grievances escalated into violence in some places. Anti-riot police officers face protesting students carrying out blockading action outside the secondary school Le Corbusier, in Aubervilliers, northern Paris. (AFP)

"There are a little over 400 schools and other educational establishments that I know of that will be closed," French Education Minister Edouard Geffray said in an interview with broadcaster France 2 late Thursday.

Also Read I UK joining EU again? France's Macron, Spanish leader say would ‘welcome back’ Britain after PM Andy Burnham floats idea

According to close to Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, intelligence agencies told a crisis meeting on Thursday that the protest movement had been initiated by politicians from the hard left, including members of La France Insoumise (LFI).