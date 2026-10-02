Saudi coalition accuses Houthis of drone attack at power station for Prophet's Mosque in Medina

Medina, the burial place of the Prophet Mohammed and home to the Prophet's Mosque, is one of Islam's holiest cities alongside Mecca.

The Saudi-led coalition said a drone struck Medina's Taibah electricity distribution station, which provides power to the Prophet's Mosque, as the Houthis denied involvement.

The alleged attack came as fighting intensifies in Yemen , where government forces said they carried out attacks on Houthi targets and AFP journalists heard explosions in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis struck an electricity distribution station in the holy city of Medina in Saudi Arabia , the Saudi-led coalition said Thursday, sparking strong condemnation from the Muslim world.

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki said a drone struck the Taibah electricity distribution station at 5:11 am (0211 GMT) on September 29.

"The investigation and evidence gathered by the competent authorities have confirmed the involvement of the Terrorist Houthi Militia in planning and executing this cowardly terrorist act, based on after-action review and the wreckage of the drone used," he said in a statement.

The coalition said one transformer was taken out of service without affecting the wider electricity network. Al-Maliki said the facility supplied electricity to the Prophet's Mosque.

"This cowardly terrorist act, targeting a civilian facility providing electricity to the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, is a continuation of this extremist militia's attempts to target the Two Holy Mosques," he said.

Explosions in Sanaa The accusation came as fighting intensified in Yemen.

AFP correspondents heard loud explosions in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa on Thursday evening, while the internationally recognised government's military said it had carried out strikes on Houthi targets in Sanaa, Saada and Taiz.

A spokesman said the military had conducted a "high-value targeting operation" in Sanaa and struck 11 targets in Saada.

He added that 27 air strikes had targeted an "integrated military system" belonging to the Houthis in Taiz.

The Houthis, who control Sanaa and much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, have repeatedly launched drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia since the kingdom intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015.

Attacks linked to Islam's holy cities, however, are rare.

On Thursday, a senior Houthi official again rejected accusations that the movement had targeted Islamic holy sites, according to Houthi media.

‘Provocative attacks’ Turkey strongly condemned the alleged attack and voiced support for Saudi Arabia.

"We strongly condemn the Houthis' attack on civilian infrastructure" in Medina, the foreign ministry said.

"These provocative attacks, which threaten Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and security and target the sacred values of the Islamic world, must cease immediately and unconditionally."

Turkey said it reiterated its "strong support for Saudi Arabia" and called for steps to prevent further escalation.

Qatar also condemned the attack. In a statement, Doha said it was "a grave assault on the sanctity of Islamic holy sites", a violation of Saudi sovereignty and international law.

It reaffirmed its "full solidarity" with Riyadh and said the kingdom's security was an integral part of Gulf security.

The League of Arab States joined the chorus, calling the attack "an unacceptable transgression".

The organisation said the attack "provokes the sentiments of Muslims worldwide" and represented a dangerous escalation.

Al-Azhar, the Cairo-based institute of Sunni Islamic learning, also denounced the incident.

It said "targeting Medina provokes the sentiments of Muslims worldwide".