Nancy Guthrie update: Is Mafia holding Savannah Guthrie's mother in Mexico? Cops give big reply after new ransom note

The Nancy Guthrie case had taken a shocking turn after another ransom note turned up amid the search for the 84-year-old. The mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. A new ransom note in the Nancy Guthrie case sparked a buzz and now the cops have clarified the matter. (X/@RandomstuffA2Z)

It has been over seven months since the reported disappearance but no suspects have been publicly named in the case. Earlier ransom letters that were received were found to be fake, by the FBI, Reuters had reported. However, just yesterday, fresh buzz arose since one of Guthrie's friends received an alleged ransom note.

Lauren Serpa, who maintains the memorial set up in front of the Guthrie home, shared that she had received a ransom note.

Nancy Guthrie held in Mexico by Mafia? Serpa shared a Facebook post detailing the ransom messages she'd gotten. “The guy was hesitant to show proof but I said take a short video of her to send. He said he would ask the mafia boss if he could and would get back to me later,” she wrote,

Serpa added “He said just send the bitcoin and when the Mafia boss gets it send me the transaction receipt and I will bring her to Arizona.” She also said “They say they are just the person who will drive Nancy back from Mexico. They say they will be bringing her to Pima County Arizona because they dont know about Tucson they just know the sheriff department is Pima County so they assume that's where she lives.”

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As per the information Serpa got, Guthrie was allegedly being held in Mexico by some ‘mafia boss’ and would be returned to Arizona if a payment was made to the sender of the message. Earlier too, there had been speculations about Guthrie being taken to Mexico, which shares a border with Arizona. However, authorities have not found any credible information to follow up on Guthrie being in the neighboring country.