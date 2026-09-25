Nancy Guthrie update: FBI searching Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni's neighborhood? ‘Investigator' makes shock claim

Fresh claims have been made about Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie. A self-styled investigator claimed that the FBI was searching in their neighborhood for a discarded burner phone. A self-styled investigator alleged that Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni had a home survey done the day before Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

Annie and Tommaso have been at the center of public speculations since the 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

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Although authorities have clarified that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects, Annie and Tommaso have been subjected to public scrutiny. This comes after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield's claims about Tommaso possibly being a suspect in the case. It has also been driven by the fact that Nancy had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing and Tommaso then dropped her home, making them among the last people to see the octogenarian before tragedy struck.

Notably, the FBI had been in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood before, but now, a self-styled investigator has claimed that they also searched Annie and Tommaso's neighborhood. Here's all you need to know.