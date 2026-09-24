Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ shares ‘mistaken identity’ fears about ‘porch guy’ photos amid kidnapping case

The Nancy Guthrie case saw another twist as a self-styled investigator cast doubts on the photos of the masked suspect, dubbed ‘porch guy’. These photos had been released by the FBI after the 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1. The masked man or 'porch guy' is the closest to a suspect the public knows in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. (X/@USBornNRaised, X/@CoffindafferFBI)

Authorities believe the mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was taken from her Catalina Foothills home in Tucson, Arizona, the night before or the early hours of February 1. Porch video footage from Guthrie's home showed a masked man with gloves and a backpack. This is the closest to the suspect the public is aware of. The internet dubbed this man ‘porch guy’.

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As per the FBI, the suspect has been described as “male, approximately 5’9” to 5’10”, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack.” With over seven months since the disappearance, many have been wondering why the porch guy's photos have not been put up on billboards, since it might maximize the chances of someone recognizing him, and thus leading to a break in the case.

The self-styled investigator's post sharing claims about the porch guy comes amidst this.