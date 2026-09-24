Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will soon move to halfway house – latest update

Theranos founder and convicted felon Elizabeth Holmes has been approved for placement in a community correction center, or halfway house. She is scheduled to be placed there next year, according to an update from the Department of Justice's Victim Notification System, ABC News reported. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrives with her family and partner Billy Evans to be sentenced on her convictions for defrauding investors in the blood testing startup at the federal courthouse in San Jose, California, U.S., November 18, 2022. (REUTERS)

Holmes will be placed in the Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle, Texas, on August 23, 2027, the notification stated. The Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement that it “does not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual, including release plans.”

"Additionally, per BOP policy, specific designation information cannot be released until after an individual arrives at their designated institution," the statement added.

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BOP explained that various factors go into assigning individuals to facilities, including "the level of security and supervision required, medical or programmatic needs, separation or security considerations necessary for the individual’s safety, and other relevant factors, such as proximity to the individual’s release residence."

What we know about Elizabeth Holmes’ sentence Holmes was first to 11 years and 3 months behind bars in 2022 for defrauding investors with false claims about her company's blood-testing technology. However, her sentence was later reduced to 10 years and 3 months. She is set to be released on February 22, 2030.

The Victim Notification System says that after being released, Holmes will reside in Austin, Texas. She will be supervised by the United States Probation Office there.

The new release date was announced after a retroactive change to federal sentencing guidelines and earned time through the First Step Act.

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"To be clear, this sentence reduction does not diminish the enormity of Holmes's crimes, nor does it ignore the significant negative impact her conduct has had on the community," U.S. District Judge Edward Davila wrote in a March order granting a motion to reduce Holmes’ sentence. "The hundreds of millions of dollars in losses caused by Holmes's fraud speak for themselves. And though unquantifiable, the echoes of the immense reputational damage that the innovative industry in Silicon Valley suffered as a consequence of Holmes's deception still reverberate to this day. Holmes's revised sentence continues to reflect a just punishment for her serious offense and serves as a reminder that the scales of justice will balance."

Holmes was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud while at the helm of Theranos, and was reported to prison in May 2023.

In 2025, a US appeals court upheld the fraud convictions and $452 million restitution order for Holmes and Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, her second-in-command. They dup had claimed that the court made various legal errors and violated their constitutional rights during their separate trials.

However, the three-judge panel for the appeals court rejected their claims. They found that any errors that may have been made were harmless or that their arguments failed to show any violation.

Holmes is the subject of an upcoming documentary – You Can See Everything – by filmmaker Nathan Fielder. She participated in it in 2023 before she reported to prison. In a new trailer of the documentary, Holmes said she "did not" do anything wrong.