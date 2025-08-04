Elizabeth Holmes keeps fit behind bars during 11-year fraud sentence

Biotechnology entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes now leads a starkly different life. On Saturday, August 2, the former Theranos CEO was seen exercising in the outdoor yard of Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas. This is the same prison where Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted child sex trafficker and accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, has recently been shifted. According to People magazine, the 41-year-old held free weights as she paced the grounds, appearing focused and solitary. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was seen exercising at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.(REUTERS)

The rare photos offer a quiet, unfiltered peek into Holmes’ daily routine behind bars. Photos of Holmes have since quickly gone viral online.

Elizabeth Holmes’ life behind bars

Dressed in a gray T-shirt and matching shorts, Elizabeth Holmes looked far removed from her former public image as she exercised outdoors at the Texas prison where she is serving time. Sporting glasses, gloves, a baseball cap over her blonde hair, a watch, and a hint of fuchsia lipstick, the ex-Theranos CEO appeared calm, even smiling, during the routine. Holmes had earlier shared with People that daily workouts are now part of her prison life.

Why is Elizabeth Holmes serving time in prison?

Elizabeth Holmes is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence after being accused of defrauding investors while she was the CEO of Theranos, a blood-testing company she founded in 2003. As per reports, Theranos was officially dissolved in 2018. In 2022, a federal court convicted her on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Holmes began serving her time in prison on May 30, 2023, and she is scheduled for release from the jail on April 3, 2032.

Reflecting on her journey post-Theranos, in her first interview from prison in February, Holmes told People, “I’m not the same person I was back then." She described prison life as “hell and torture,” adding, “It’s surreal... They don’t understand who I am.”

In the same interview, she revealed that her days in prison begin at 5 am with fruit and a 40-minute workout. However, the highlight is a visit from her kids, William and Invicta. “Watching them leave… shatters my world. I stand here, a prisoner, and my reality sinks in,” she added.

FAQs

1. Why is Elizabeth Holmes in prison?

She was convicted of defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup, Theranos.

2. Where is Elizabeth Holmes serving time?

She is serving her sentence at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas.

3. Does Elizabeth Holmes still see her kids?

Yes, she meets her children twice a week during prison visits.