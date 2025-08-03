Huda Kattan's anti-Israel video draws backlash from netizens, sparks calls to 'boycott' Huda Beauty

TikTok has removed a video by beauty mogul Huda Kattan, founder and CEO of the billion-dollar Huda Beauty brand, after she reportedly claimed that Israel was behind major conflicts, including World War I, World War II, the 9/11 terror attacks, and the Hamas-led October 7 attack, reported BBC. TikTok removed Huda Kattan's video for violating community guidelines. (Instagram/@huda)

According to the report, in the now-deleted TikTok post shared to over 11 million followers, Kattan said that all the conspiracy theories coming out about Israel, “they allowed all of this to happen” and added, “Is this crazy? I had a feeling…yes.”

The video quickly went viral and generated backlash from Jewish advocacy groups, retailers, and social media users. In the past, Kattan has accused Jews of organ harvesting and running global pedophile rings, the report added.

Also read: ‘So uneducated’: Indian-origin creator schools TikToker over video mocking Indian accent

TikTok responds to Huda Kattan controversy

A spokesperson for TikTok told CNN the video was removed for violating community guidelines around hate speech and the sharing of misinformation that could cause significant harm.

TikTok stated that they do not allow any misinformation that could cause significant harm to individuals or society, regardless of intent."

Kattan and Huda Beauty, however, have not responded to media requests for comment. A manager previously listed as a representative for the entrepreneur told CNN they no longer represent her.

How X users reacted to Huda Kattan's comments

The comments ignited a storm on social media. One X (formerly Twitter) user asked why Sephora was still carrying Huda Beauty's products. Another said they would boycott the brand. Some people did come out in the beauty mogul's support.

Jewish groups call comments 'dangerous'

The BBC report stated that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and American Jewish Committee (AJC) issued sharp rebukes and called Kattan’s statements antisemitic conspiracy theories and ‘centuries-old hate repackaged’.

The AJC was quoted in the report saying, “This is not criticism of Israel. It is vile antisemitic rhetoric.” Meanwhile, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt added that spreading vile myths about Jews to millions is “dangerous”.

“Huda Kattan built a brand around beauty but these antisemitic conspiracy theories are nothing short of ugly hate,” said Greenblatt.

Also read: Anthropic CEO mocks Mark Zuckerberg's poaching tactics: ‘Something that can't be bought'

Will Sephora drop Huda Beauty?

The CNN report added that Jewish groups and customers are urging retailers like Sephora to sever ties with Huda Beauty. The brand was valued at $1.2 billion in 2017, and Forbes estimated it brings in $200 million in annual revenue.

Despite the controversy, Sephora has not yet commented on whether it will continue to stock the brand, added CNN. Kattan previously faced boycott threats for her vocal support of Palestine, including a viral response last October when she told an Israeli critic, “I don’t want blood money.”

FAQs

Q: Is Huda Beauty a billionaire brand?

A: Yes. Huda Beauty was valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2017 and remains one of the top-selling beauty brands globally.

Q: Is Huda Beauty CEO Huda Kattan still with the company?

A: As of now, Huda Kattan remains the founder and CEO of Huda Beauty.

Q: Who is the richest member of the Kattan family?

A: Huda Kattan is widely believed to be the wealthiest in her family, having been named on Forbes’ lists of America’s Richest Self-Made Women and Most Powerful Women in Business.

Q: Is Huda Kattan of Indian origin?

A: No. Huda Kattan is an Iraqi-American. She was born in the United States to parents of Iraqi descent.