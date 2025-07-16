Sesame Workshop put out a statement condemning antisemitic and racist posts that were shared from Elmo's X account after hackers got access to it on Sunday, July 13, according to an AP news report. Elmo's account was hacked, during the breach the X handle posted 'abhorrent antisemitic' and racist content."(@elmo/ X)

The group confirmed that Elmo’s social media was "briefly hacked by an outside party" even though there were already security measures in place. The hack led to posts that Sesame Workshop called “abhorrent antisemitic and racist content.”

Sesame Workshop responds to Elmo account hack Sesame Workshop's official statement addressed the account being hacked and the offensive messages that showed up on the popular children's character's social media. "We strongly condemn the abhorrent antisemitic and racist content, and the account has since been secured," the organization stated.

The company behind the show said the harmful messages did not reflect the values of Sesame Workshop or Sesame Street. They also said no employees or people connected to the organization were involved in posting them.

"These posts in no way reflect the values of Sesame Workshop or Sesame Street, and no one at the organization was involved," the statement continued. The group acted quickly to lock down Elmo’s X account again after the incident.

Hack of Elmo's account reflects significant breach involving one of the most popular characters in children's television history. Sesame Workshop has not reported any further details of what happened or what new measures they have instituted to enhance security since the breach took place.

During the breach, Elmo's account posted, "Elmo says ALL JEWS SHOULD DIE. F**K JEWS. DONALD TRUMP IS NETANYAHU'S PUPPET BECAUSE HE IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. JEWS CONTROL THE WORLD AND NEED TO BE EXTERMINATED," according to Fox 11 Los Angeles report.

Another post read: “RELEASE THE FILES @realDonaldTrump CHILD F****R.”