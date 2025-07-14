The official X account of popular Sesame Street character Elmo appeared to be hacked on Sunday, with some new posts urging President Donald Trump to release the Epstein files and calling him Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's ‘puppet’. The account was restored after the brief hack, and all derogatory posts were deleted. The Elmo X account trolled Donald Trump on Sunday(AP and Unsplash)

One tweet from the Elmo account read: “Elmo says ALL JEWS SHOULD DIE. F**K JEWS. DONALD TRUMP IS NETANYAHU'S PUPPET BECAUSE HE IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. JEWS CONTROL THE WORLD AND NEED TO BE EXTERMINATED.”

“RELEASE THE FILES @realDonaldTrump CHILD F****R,” another post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, read.

The account has not confirmed the alleged hack yet. We do not know who was behind these tweets.

This comes as the Trump administration is facing backlash after the DOJ revealed that there are no Epstein files. As voters, including several of Trump allies, slammed AG Pam Bondi, the president issued a statement.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, he dismissed critiques from his supporters, saying Bondi was doing a ‘fantastic job’.

"What's going on with my "boys" and, in some cases, "gals?" They're all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We're on one Team, MAGA, and I don't like what's happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and "selfish people" are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein," Trump wrote.

He also urged FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino to concentrate their efforts on those priorities.

"For years, it's Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 "Intelligence" Agents, "THE LAPTOP FROM HELL," and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called "friends" are playing right into their hands. Why didn't these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn't they use it? They haven't even given up on the John F. Kennedy or Martin Luther King, Jr. Files...The Left is imploding!" his post added.