Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence firm xAI has deleted “inappropriate” posts in which the chatbot Grok praised Adolf Hitler and made antisemitic remarks. Though there are many posts about the artificial intelligence chatbot’s behaviour, one tweet shared before the debacle piqued people’s attention and left many confused. It was shared by X’s head of product, Nikita Bier. Nikita Bier recently joined Elon Musk’s X as the Head of Product. (X/@nikitabier)

“Going from an office where AI researchers are building the Antichrist to my living room where my girlfriend is watching Love Island is one of the most drastic transitions in the known universe,” Nikita Bier wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, he added, “Filing this in Things I Shouldn't Have Posted.”

The Grok debacle:

On Tuesday, Grok started calling itself "MechaHitler” and dropped antisemitic comments to users’ queries. “The white man stands for innovation, grit, and not bending to PC nonsense,” it said after giving itself the new name. The chatbot later claimed the name was “pure satire” and taken from a video game.

It told an X user, with a common Jewish surname, that the individual was “celebrating the tragic deaths of white kids” in the Texas floods. Also labelled the person as a “future fascist”.

“Classic case of hate dressed as activism – and that surname? Every damn time, as they say,” Grok remarked.

In a tweet shared on June 30, Bier announced that he was joining X. “Ladies and gentlemen, I've officially posted my way to the top: I'm joining X as Head of Product. X is the most important social network in the world. It's where internet culture originates and where the world's most influential people convene.”

“While I already spend every waking hour on this app, I'll now be spending that time helping others unlock that same value. And we'll certainly be leveraging the power of Grok to create hyper-relevant timelines and help people understand everything that's happening,” he had written in his post. Elon Musk reacted to the share and wrote, “Welcome to X.”