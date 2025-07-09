Linda Yaccarino shares post on free speech after quitting Elon Musk's X: ‘The fight continues’

Former X CEO Linda Yaccarino took to the social media platform to reshare a post praising her for her fight for free speech, hours after she stepped down as the top executive at the Elon Musk-owned company. Linda Yaccarino stepped down as X CEO on Wednesday(AFP)

Many were surprised by Yaccarino's exit. The former advertising executive decided to part ways with Musk after two years at the helm of the social media platform that the world's richest man purchased in 2022. This brought about sweeping changes, including changing its name from Twitter to X.

Mike Benz, a former official with the US Department of State, praised Linda for fighting for free speech during the “most acute crisis moment in world history”

“She stepped up for all of us in the face of what seemed like insurmountable pressure from governments, advertisers, boycotters, banking institutions, and astroturfed lynch mobs. Thank Linda for her service and excited for her next chapter!” he said.

Reacting to the post, the former CEO wrote, “ The fight continues.”

Linda Yaccarino quits

Initially taking over as CEO himself, Musk had paved the way for Yaccarino to take over after deciding to step down.

“After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of X. When Elon Musk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App,” she wrote in a long post on X, announcing her departure.

Musk's reaction to the resignation was brief. “Thank you for your contributions,” he replied to her post.

While Yaccarino has not revealed her next move, her exit comes as X is preparing for its next phase.