‘Biggest upset I can remember’: Mark Waugh, Ponting, Hayden pile on after Australia’s Bangladesh humiliation

“This is the biggest win so far for Bangladesh in any format,” captain Shanto said, and rightfully so. The unfancied visitors dominated a full-strength Australia throughout, and the margin of victory will send shock waves through the cricketing world.

Cameron Green remained the only difference as Australia were left on a wing and a prayer after losing four wickets at the close of Day 3, and they lacked support on the following morning as well. By the second session, Green notched up his third career Test ton, but that did little to help Australia’s cause. Left with just 57 runs to defend, Bangladesh chased it down in 14.2 overs for the loss of just one wicket.

Australia’s legends sounded the alarm bells after a dominant Bangladesh stunned the Aussies on Sunday to secure their first international win on Australian soil against Australia . Najmul Hossain Shanto ’s men won by nine wickets on the fourth afternoon of the opening Test of the series in Darwin, scripting history.

Why did former Australian cricketers describe the loss to Bangladesh as embarrassing?

Why did former Australian cricketers describe the loss to Bangladesh as embarrassing?

What was the significance of Bangladesh's victory over Australia in Darwin?

What was the significance of Bangladesh's victory over Australia in Darwin?

On the other hand, former Australian cricketers Mark Waugh and Ricky Ponting reckoned it was an “embarrassing” moment for Pat Cummins’ men.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh stun Australia in Darwin: What does the historic win mean for India’s WTC final hopes?

Waugh, speaking on Fox Cricket’s coverage, called it the biggest upset for Australia that he could remember, even bigger than the day the West Indies stunned Australia at the Gabba in January 2024.

“This could possibly be the biggest upset I can remember in Australia,” he said. “The West Indies beat Australia at the Gabba three or four years ago – that was an upset.

“But this one, given their best two bowlers, Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam, are not playing, the rankings, the Australian team back at full strength, it’s a big one, this one.”

Calling it a “very embarrassing defeat”, Ponting, speaking to Channel 7, put the pressure on the selectors to finally regenerate the team.

“Look, I’m the last one who wants to make change. As a captain or as a player, I wanted to keep the group together,” the former Australia captain said. “It has to get to a bad point before I start saying you ought to leave somebody out. But there had been enough evidence for me coming here to suggest that they weren’t going to lose anything or much at all by starting that regeneration, by maybe bringing in another opener, by maybe bringing in someone at No. 3.

“And I think if they lose here, then I think that has to happen.”

Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden also called for changes. He felt it was time for the management to recall Sam Konstas and Matt Renshaw, with Travis Head moved down the order to No. 3.

“(Opening is) not (Head’s) best position. I think his best position is still at No. 5. I don’t like Alex Carey coming out at No. 5,” he said.

“It just feels a little shaky and uncertain,” he added. “And why are we in this position? Australian cricket is so strong. It doesn’t need to be in that position, in my opinion.

“But who you pick, that’s a great question. Are you picking match-fit players or are you picking players on talent? Like a Sammy Konstas, for example?”