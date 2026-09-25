Former India wicketkeeper batsman Vijay Dahiya to coach Delhi in the upcoming domestic season; it's his second stint
Delhi have been struggling in domestic cricket in recent years and Dahiya now has a big responsibility on his shoulders in his second stint.
Former India wicketkeeper batsman Vijay Dahiya has been named Delhi chief coach for the upcoming domestic season. He takes over the reins from former India spinner Sarandeep Singh. This is the second time the 53-year-old has been handed the Delhi job.
Dahiya, who played two Tests and 19 ODIs and represented Delhi in domestic cricket, now has a big responsibility to revive the team. The last time Delhi reached the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy was long ago, in the 2017-18 season. In the same season, they reached the final but lost to Vidarbha. They were never exactly a force in red-ball cricket, but in recent years they have gone worse. Their last Ranji Trophy triumph came in the 2007-08 season. Guess who was Delhi's coach that season. It was Dahiya!
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In all, they have won India’s premier domestic tournament seven times and eight times they finished second.
White-ball cricket, too, has seen a dip. In 2017-18, they won the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the very next season, they reached the final of the 50-overs Vijay Hazare Trophy, where they came a cropper against Mumbai. Their last Vijay Hazare win came in the 2012-13 season.
So, there will be a lot of pressure on Dahiya to turn it around for Delhi. To make it worse for fans, Delhi’s representation in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (previously Delhi Daredevils) have not done great either since the inception of the league. So it’s safe to say that fans are desperate for some trophies now.
Dahiya earlier this year was assistant coach at Gujarat Titans, and he served under former India pacer Ashish Nehra. The team finished as runners-up after they were beaten by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final at Ahmedabad. Previously, Dahiya also worked for Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Former India pacer Sanjeev Sharma and Parwinder Awana have been appointed as bowling coaches. Meanwhile, Kshitiz Sharma and Kuldeep Rawat have been named assistant coaches. On Friday, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) released the names of the entire support staff across men’s and women’s cricket (senior as well as junior) for the 2026-27 season. KP Bhaskar is the chairperson of the selection committee, and he will be aided by Manu Nayar and Praveen Gupta.
Delhi kick off their 2026-27 Ranji Trophy Group C campaign on October 11 against Bengal at Kalyani. Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha and Services are the other teams in the group.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More