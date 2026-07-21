Trump announces 50% tariffs on Canada, escalating US-Canada trade tensions

US President Donald Trump has announced a 50% tariff on many goods imported from Canada, saying Canada has treated American cars, dairy products and alcohol unfairly. The new tariffs will apply to many consumer and industrial products, making them more expensive when they enter the US. Some of the products that will face the 50% tariff include wine, hockey sticks and cement. However, several important Canadian exports will not be hit by the new tariff. These include energy products, potash, critical minerals and fish. Trump announces 50% tariffs on Canadian imports over cars, dairy and alcohol. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP) (AFP)

The White House said the new tariffs will start in 30 days. The move marks a major increase in trade tensions between the US and Canada. Trade tensions have been growing since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025 and launched tariffs on many countries around the world, according to the BBC.

Why Trump imposed the tariffs Trump said Canada has unfair trade rules in three key sectors — cars, dairy and alcohol. Trump said Canada unfairly taxes some US-made vehicles and auto parts not covered under USMCA. Trump also criticised Canada's dairy system, which limits foreign dairy imports.

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Dairy imports above those limits can face tariffs of up to 300%, according to the BBC. Trump also complained about Canada's boycott of many US alcoholic drinks. Several Canadian provinces stopped selling many American alcohol brands last year after earlier US tariffs.

Canada's response Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada is ready to step up trade talks with the US in the coming weeks. Carney criticised the latest US tariffs, calling them another one-sided trade action. He said the US tariffs violate the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (USMCA), according to the BBC. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Canada should respond with matching tariffs, saying the country should answer "tariff for tariff, dollar for dollar".

Trade fight was already underway Canada was one of the few countries that fought back against Trump's earlier tariffs. Canada had earlier imposed a 25% tariff on around C$30 billion worth of US goods entering Canada. Even before Monday's announcement, the US already had tariffs ranging from 15% to 50% on Canadian steel, aluminium and copper. Canada still has its own 25% counter-tariffs on selected US steel, aluminium and vehicles.

USMCA trade agreement affected The White House said the new tariffs apply even if products are covered under the USMCA trade agreement. This means products that were earlier protected by the North American trade deal can now face the new tariff. The White House said the new tariffs apply even if products are covered under the USMCA trade agreement.

Experts react Economist Michael Devereux from the University of British Columbia said the move is a major escalation because it targets goods that were previously protected under USMCA, according to the BBC. He said the move shows the Trump administration's opposition to the trade agreement. Devereux said he believes the tariffs are not just a negotiating tactic but may be driven by Trump's long-running frustration with Canada.

Candace Laing, head of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, urged both countries to make real progress in trade talks before the tariffs begin in 30 days. Chris Swonger, head of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, warned the tariffs could lead to more retaliation and called on both sides to reach an agreement, according to the BBC.