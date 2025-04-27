Menu Explore
Paris shooting reports: Witnesses claim gunshots fired at Sephora on Champs-Élysées

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 27, 2025 12:40 AM IST

Witnesses are reporting a possible shooting at Sephora store on Champs-Élysées in Paris. Police said a business had been evacuated after reports of a "noise."

Police are responding to reports of a possible shooting at the Sephora store on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Several witnesses took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday afternoon to report hearing gunfire. They also shared videos of a massive police response.

Police are responding to shooting reports at Sephora in Champs-Élysées, Paris.(Unsplash)
Police are responding to shooting reports at Sephora in Champs-Élysées, Paris.(Unsplash)

In a statement, police confirmed that the store had been evacuated following reports of a “noise,” but did not confirm whether any shots were fired.

“Following a noise that could be likened to a detonation or a heavy object falling, the police were called. A security perimeter is being established and a search is underway in a business that has been evacuated. Let the police work,” Préfecture de Police wrote in a post on X.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Paris shooting reports: Witnesses claim gunshots fired at Sephora on Champs-Élysées
