Paris shooting reports: Witnesses claim gunshots fired at Sephora on Champs-Élysées

Police are responding to reports of a possible shooting at the Sephora store on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Several witnesses took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday afternoon to report hearing gunfire. They also shared videos of a massive police response. Police are responding to shooting reports at Sephora in Champs-Élysées, Paris.(Unsplash)

In a statement, police confirmed that the store had been evacuated following reports of a “noise,” but did not confirm whether any shots were fired.

“Following a noise that could be likened to a detonation or a heavy object falling, the police were called. A security perimeter is being established and a search is underway in a business that has been evacuated. Let the police work,” Préfecture de Police wrote in a post on X.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information