Bothell shooting update: Shooting reported at Canyon Park McDonald’s; first details

A shooting was reported in Bothell, Washington State on July 24, Saturday. The Bothell Police Department confirmed that the shooting had taken place at the Canyon Park McDonald's at 22110 17th Avenue South East. The Bothell Police Department shared a statement on the shooting that occurred in the city on July 24. (Instagram/bothellpolice)

They shared that Bothell cops had responded to reports of a shooting in the area just after 7:00pm in the evening. Notably, no injuries were reported in the incident, as per their social media statement.

Bothell Police Department share update on shooting The statement from the cops further said there was no known threat to the public at the time. “Please avoid the area while officers investigate and secure the scene,” they noted.

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Bothell Police Department further added “The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Bothell Police Department.”

Bothell: Shooting reports leave locals fearful Meanwhile, several reactions poured in on the Bothell subreddit group where many expressed fears over the shooting.

Before the confirmation from the police, one person asked “Anyone know why they shut down the entire mcdonalds plaza? Tons of cops and yellow tape.” To this, one had replied “No idea but following for info.”

The statement from the police was shared in the comments to the original Reddit post, with one user thanking the person who shared the information.

What to know about Bothell crime stats amid shooting Bothell is safer than 26 percent of the states in the US, as per NeighborhoodScout, which provides analytics and information on US neighborhoods.

“The crime rate in Bothell is considerably higher than the national average across all communities in America from the largest to the smallest,” the site notes. As per the data, Bothell sees 15 crimes per one thousand residents. Thus, it is not among the communities which have seen the very highest rate of crime.

As per NeighborhoodScout, the chance of being a victim of a violent or a property crime in the US is 1 in 69. “Bothell is not one of the safest communities in America,” the site added citing FBI data, while further saying “Bothell has a crime rate that is higher than 64% of the state's cities and towns of all sizes,” relative to Washington.

The analysis of data further notes that in Bothell there is a one in 924 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. Meanwhile, there is an ‘above average chance of becoming a victim of a property crime’, NeighborhoodScout analyzed.