Hawaii power outage update: Honolulu and Maui counties affected as Tropical Storm Lala triggers flash flooding

On Maui, about 27,000 to 29,000 customers were without power. The outages affected West Maui, Upcountry, South and Central Maui, as well as parts of Lanai and Molokai.

In Honolulu County on Oahu, roughly 130,000 customers were without electricity. Hawaiian Electric reported about 110,700 outages around 8 a.m. HST, while some outage trackers showed the number closer to 130,000.

More than 200,000 customers across Hawaii were without power, according to outage trackers. Honolulu County accounted for the largest share of outages, followed by Maui County and the Big Island.

Tropical Storm Lala caused widespread power outages across Hawaii on Sunday, with Honolulu and Maui counties among the hardest hit.

The Big Island also saw tens of thousands of outages. Recent tracker data showed about 58,000 customers without power, with damage reported to major transmission lines, including a long stretch along the Hamakua Coast.

Heavy rain and flash flooding Lala weakened to a tropical storm after its eyewall passed near Hawaii, but the storm continued to bring dangerous conditions, including heavy rain, strong winds and flash flooding.

A search-and-rescue operation was launched on the Big Island after flash floods apparently swept several occupied homes off their foundations in the coastal communities of Na’alehu and Wai’ohinu, near the island’s southern tip.

The rescue effort involved Hawaii Civil Defense, the National Guard and a Coast Guard helicopter. Officials said the operation was complicated by rushing water, debris and large rocks blocking roads.

At least one person was also killed in a vehicle crash in the South Point area of the Big Island, according to Gov. Josh Green.

Honolulu sees storm damage Honolulu was also dealing with severe weather Sunday morning as tropical storm conditions spread across the island chain.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to dozens of weather-related incidents by early Sunday. These included 58 reports of downed trees, 39 reports of blown roofs, 12 downed power lines and 12 arcing-wire incidents. Firefighters also carried out a swimmer rescue.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Hawaii, warning of heavy rain, flooding, mudslides, downed trees and power lines.

More severe weather possible Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Oahu, Kauai and Niihau.

The heaviest rain was reported across Lanai, Molokai and Oahu, while the strongest winds were recorded at higher elevations on the Big Island. Wind gusts above 100 mph were reported near the summit of Mauna Kea.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, Lala was about 75 miles south of Honolulu, with tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 140 miles from the center.

Forecasters warned that the storm could regain hurricane strength later in the week after moving farther west of the Hawaiian Islands.

Officials continued to urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from flooded roads, downed power lines and other storm hazards while cleanup and rescue efforts continued.

(With inputs from AP)