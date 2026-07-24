Kennewick Finley Fire update: Vegetation fires breaks out in Washington State; check map as scary videos emerge

A vegetation fire dubbed the Finley Fire broke out in Kennewick, Washington State on Friday, July 24. The blaze was reported at 205800 Block E Finley Road. The fire is currently at less than an acre. It has burned 0.11 acres as per WatchDuty, which tracks fire outbreaks across the US. Firefighters are responding to the Finley Fire in Kennewick, Washington State. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

“Fire resources are on scene of a 100' x 50' vegetation fire. A 2nd alarm has been requested,” the notification read.

Meanwhile the Benton County Fire District #1 confirmed the news of the vegetation fire. They stated “BCFD1 is responding to a reported vegetation fire in the area of E. Finley Rd. and S. 2058 PR SE. At least two homes are threatened. We need to close down the section of Finley Rd. between Pullman and Lexington as the fire has crossed the road.”

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In a separate post they added that firefighters were responding to three fires in the area. “What started as a vegetation fire on Finley Rd. has involved at least one structure. Vegetation fire in the area of 395/I-82 and Locust Grove. Vegetation fire in the area of Bateman Rd/Owens,” they noted.

One person shared a screenshot of the WatchDuty map of the area impacted by the Finley Fire.