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    Murdered ex-UK minister Widdecombe was struck with hammer 21 times, London court told

    Widdecombe, 78, was found at her home in rural southwest England on July 9 after being attacked the day before.

    Updated on: Jul 21, 2026, 19:24:50 IST
    Reuters
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    The man accused of murdering former government minister Ann Widdecombe struck her 21 times on the top of her head with a hammer during the attack at her home earlier this month, prosecutors told a London court on Tuesday.

    Joshua Kerry, a 28-year-old white British national from northern England, appeared at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with her murder. (File Photo/AFP)
    Joshua Kerry, a 28-year-old white British national from northern England, appeared at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with her murder. (File Photo/AFP)

    Widdecombe, 78, who was a prominent figure in Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK but no longer a member of parliament, was found at her home in rural southwest England on July 9 after being attacked the day before.

    Also Read | Ex-politician Ann Widdecombe killed in targeted attack, motive unclear: UK cops

    Joshua Kerry, a 28-year-old white British national from northern England, appeared at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with her murder. He was not asked to enter a plea.

    Prosecutor Kashif Malik said a camera inside Widdecombe's home had captured the incident, during which she had been repeatedly hit with a hammer.

    Also Read | First given milk laced with sleeping pills, then bitten by a snake: Inside the Meerut murder plot

    Widdecombe had been due to be interviewed live on television on July 8 from her home but did not appear, Malik said. The following day, her personal assistant asked her gardener to check on Widdecombe, and he found her on the kitchen floor.

    Also Read | AI chatbot helped plan Bengaluru triple murder, say police, seek chat history

    Malik told the court that footage recovered from the camera showed Kerry enter Widdecombe's home where she was eating lunch and ask her: "Don't suppose you have bank cards and ID?"

    Kerry then hit Widdecombe with a hammer 21 times, before taking her wallet and leaving, Malik added.

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    Home/World News/Murdered Ex-UK Minister Widdecombe Was Struck With Hammer 21 Times, London Court Told
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