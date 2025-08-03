Huda Kattan under fire for spreading anti-Israel conspiracy theories, TikTok takes down her ‘vile’ video

TikTok has removed a contentious anti-Israel video that was posted by influencer and famous beauty mogul Huda Kattan. Huda Kattan's controversial TikTok video alleging Israel's involvement in historical atrocities was removed for violating community guidelines. (AP)

In a video shared with her over 11 million TikTok followers, Kattan, the creator and spokesperson for the billion-dollar company Huda Beauty, accused Israel of masterminding the September 11 terrorist attacks, World War I, World War II, and the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Notably, both World Wars I (1914–1918) and II (1939–1945) took place prior to the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

“All of the conspiracy theories coming out and a lot of evidence behind them — that Israel has been behind World War I, World War II, September 11, October 7 — they allowed all of this stuff to happen. Is this crazy?” Kattan stated on camera. “Like, I had a feeling — I was like, ‘Are they behind every world war?’ Yes.”

Titok reacts to Huda Kattan's video

Speaking to CNN, TikTok spokesman confirmed that they pulled Kattan's video for breaking its community rules, a spokesman confirmed to CNN.

“In a global community, it is natural for people to have different opinions, but we seek to operate on a shared set of facts and reality,” as per TikTok community rules.

“We do not allow misinformation that may cause significant harm to individuals or society, regardless of intent.”

Huda Kattan's video sparks calls to boycott Huda Beauty products

The video has sparked calls on social media and among Jewish communities for Sephora and other retailers to sever the association with Kattan's well-known cosmetics business, Huda cosmetics, which Forbes estimates generates about $200 million in sales annually and was valued at $1.2 billion in 2017.

Kattan has previously been the target of boycott calls over her anti-Israel remarks after Hamas October 7 attack. She has been a vocal opponent of Israel and a strong advocate for Palestinians in Gaza.

Anti-Defamation League slams Huda Kattan

The latest TikTok video that Kattan posted sparked immediate criticism from Jewish organizations.

“Huda Kattan built a brand around beauty — but these antisemitic conspiracy theories are nothing short of ugly hate,” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League. “Spreading vile myths about Jews to millions of followers isn’t just reckless — it’s dangerous.”

The American Jewish Committee shared her video, saying that she “is using her massive platform to spread vile antisemitic conspiracy theories.”

“This isn’t ‘criticism of Israel.’ It’s centuries-old hate, repackaged and broadcast to millions,” the Committee added.

Kattan appeared in Forbes's 2023 and 2024 lists of America's Richest Self-Made Women and Most Powerful Women in Business, respectively.