World War II relics unearthed near historic battle site in Imphal West

Relics believed to be from World War II were found by construction workers in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Tuesday morning, officials said. The relics were found in the Langthabal area of Manipur. (PTI)

A video widely circulated on social media showed several items being pulled out of the ground during excavation for a government construction project in Langthabal area. Among the relics were empty ammunition cases, water bottles, grenades, spades, alcohol bottles, and a heavily corroded metal box.

“The site where these items were discovered is close to the Canchipur hills. Historical records suggest this was a key location for allied forces during the Battle of Imphal in 1944. It’s very likely that these relics belonged to allied troops stationed in the area,” an official aware of the matter said.

He added: “Canchipur served as one of the prominent military encampments during the allied defence against the Imperial Japanese Army. The Japanese had surrounded the hills of Manipur, but they could not break through the allied lines in the Imphal valley.”

The Battle of Imphal, fought alongside the Battle of Kohima, is considered one of the most pivotal confrontations of the Burma Campaign during World War II. The conflict involved Japanese forces and Indian National Army troops under the banner of Azad Hind Fauj, clashing with British-led allied soldiers. Historians regard the battles as turning points that led to the retreat of Japanese forces from Southeast Asia.

Following the discovery, members of the Second World War Imphal Campaign Foundation arrived at the spot and assisted in further excavation and documentation of the relics. The group is known for preserving and researching wartime history in the region.

“Our team rushed to the site on receiving the report. We have recovered and secured several items that are believed to be used by Allied soldiers during World War II. These finds provide more evidence of the intense military activity that took place in this region,” said an official from the foundation.

Meanwhile, a police team from Singjamei Police Station reached the spot and recovered suspected explosive materials, including hand grenades, for further examination and disposal.

Authorities said that experts will now assess the recovered items to determine their origin and historical value. Security officials have cordoned off the area to prevent public interference while further investigations are underway.